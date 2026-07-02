“All the Guys Heartbroken” After Alexa Grasso’s Relationship Update Goes Viral

For most of her career, Alexa Grasso has kept the finer details of her relationship status private. Well, not anymore! The former UFC women’s flyweight champion has finally revealed the love of her life. But in doing so, Grasso may have inadvertently ended up breaking many hearts.

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Taking to Instagram, the Mexican MMA fighter uploaded an affectionate picture of herself with a man. Grasso used the song Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer and captioned the post with the simple emojis “👑❤️,” seemingly revealing that she has found love. However, the former 125-pound champion chose not to disclose the identity of the person she’s in a relationship with.

By making her relationship status public, Grasso has finally put many rumors within the MMA community to rest. At first, the former Mexican champion was linked to her former training partner, Omar Laureano Marquez. But that speculation never carried much weight. It largely stemmed from Marquez congratulating Grasso on her submission victory over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285 in 2023 while referring to her as his “partner” in the social media post.

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Well, most fans eventually realized Marquez meant training partner rather than a romantic one. After that, two other rumors involving Grasso also spread like wildfire, given her penchant for being relatively more private than most UFC stars. Alexa Grasso was reportedly linked to former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez. The two have trained together and also appeared alongside each other at the UFC Gym inauguration in Mexico, followed by the 2016 MTV Millennial Awards.

Despite that, the rumored romance between Grasso and Rodriguez was never confirmed, as neither of them publicly acknowledged it. Following that, the most prominent report was about Grasso being in a relationship with former two-time 145 lbs title challenger Diego Lopes.

The rumors gained momentum after Grasso reposted Lopes and Rodriguez’s verbal exchange at UFC 314 on social media with the caption, “NOOOO! Please don’t fight.” Later, Lopes became one of Grasso’s prominent training partners, fueling the speculation even further. However, UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik added even more fuel to the fire by suggesting they could be seeing each other.

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“I think there’s some rumblings that maybe Alexa Grasso and Diego Lopes are dating,” Anik said on the Anik & Florian Podcast. “He is one of her cornermen.” Then, he walked it back slightly, adding, ‘I guess that’s maybe neither here nor there.’”

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Again, neither Lopes nor Grasso ever confirmed anything that would cement those rumors. But now, with the 32-year-old finally putting all the speculation to rest, she has also left many fans heartbroken, and they didn’t shy away from sharing their feelings online.

Fans react to Alexa Grasso revealing her new boyfriend

One fan chimed in and wrote, “All the guys heartbroken 💔🤣.” Then another user commented, “just dropped to my knees.” After that, a different fan pointed out that half of the Mexican MMA fanbase was heartbroken, writing, “Half Mexico’s heart broke 🥀.”

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Well, Alexa Grasso revealing her boyfriend definitely left many of her admirers heartbroken. But soon, some fans also started bringing up her rumored relationships, especially the one involving Diego Lopes.

One fan wrote, “Someone check on Lopez 🥀.” But that wasn’t all. Another user curiously asked, “Is that Movsar?” The fan thought Grasso’s boyfriend had a small resemblance to featherweight contender Movsar Evloev, hence the comment. It’s almost certainly not the Russian, who is next in line to challenge champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Continuing the stunned reactions, another fan commented, “Just fell to my knees at Walmart,” showing just how shocked some fans were to learn that Grasso is finally taken. However, amid the broken hearts, some users also congratulated her on finding love.

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One fan wrote, “Take it to the sky for us, carnal. Congratulations 🎉,” followed by another who commented, “Congratulations💔😭,” even if it came with a broken heart.

That said, there’s nothing much left to say except to wish former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso all the very best in this new chapter of her personal life.