All Three Father-Son Duos in UFC History

In UFC, siblings clashing inside the Octagon is something most fans recognise almost instantly. Anthony and Sergio Pettis, Gabriel and Ismael Bonfim, and Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko, all siblings, rose to fame while pursuing success. But a father and son duo? That’s something almost unheard of. Right? Well, as UFC Vegas 112 draws closer, that rare history is about to unfold once again.

On December 13th’s Fight Night card, Lance Gibson Jr. will make his debut against the lightweight division’s seasoned veteran, King Green, in a matchup already carrying serious stakes. What makes the 30-year-old’s appearance even more special is that his father made his own debut in the same division 25 years ago. But surprisingly, Gibson Jr. isn’t the only one who has pulled off this rare feat. Two other father-son duos have competed under the UFC banner. So, let’s know them all, starting with the debutant himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lance Gibson Jr. carries on his father’s legacy vs King Green at UFC Vegas 112

As the name suggests, Lance Gibson Jr. is the son of former UFC fighter Lance Gibson, who competed in 2000 before Dana White took over the company as president in 2001. During that era, Gibson Sr. went 1-1 inside the Octagon, earning his maiden win against Jermaine Andre at UFC 24 before falling short against Evan Tanner at UFC 29. So, it’s not a stretch to say his UFC run ended on an underwhelming note.

However, Lance Gibson Jr., who carries the same moniker as his father ‘Fearless’, will now enter the UFC exactly 25 years after his father’s last fight, continuing the family legacy. And he’s stepping straight into deep waters. His first-ever UFC appearance comes against Green at UFC Vegas 112, giving him a golden opportunity to show the world that he’s truly a force to be reckoned with by pulling off a staggering debut win. But that challenge won’t come easy in any shape or form.

Right now, Green holds a massive 50-fight resume, which includes battles with Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Paddy Pimblett, and several other standout names from the 155 lbs division. Now, guess how much experience his opponent brings in. Just 5. Yes, you read that right, Gibson Jr. has only five total fights on his record, which is barely 10% of what the veteran has logged in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, the Canadian might still ice the ageing 39-year-old King Green, who’s also on a two-fight losing streak, making that experience gap look meaningless at UFC Vegas 112. But for now, let’s take a look at another father-son duo whose legacy can only be described with one word: Iconic. At least from the father’s side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Randy Couture and Ryan Couture

What could be more of a flex in the MMA world than calling Randy Couture your father? Well, Ryan Couture has the privilege of calling the former UFC two-division champ “Dad”. With that factor in mind, you could easily guess that no one in his school dared to mess with him, not just because his father is ‘The Natural’ himself, but because Ryan also followed in his father’s footsteps and tried to become a well-known MMA fighter. Or at least, he tried.

Randy Couture built an iconic legacy, winning two UFC belts and defeating some of the toughest heavyweights and light heavyweights of his era. He’s now cemented as one of the sport’s true legends. His son, Ryan, however, had a far shorter run inside the Octagon. He fought only twice in the UFC in 2013 and lost both bouts, marking the end of his career with the promotion. Still, he didn’t walk away from fighting just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Ryan Couture went on to compete in Strikeforce, where he earned an impressive 6-1 record, followed by a respectable Bellator stint with a 4-3 run. Even with those efforts, he never returned to the UFC, either because he couldn’t or simply because he didn’t want to. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Ryan, now 43 years old, explained that it was actually his father’s idea to push him into fighting. Over time, his passion for stepping into the cage faded as he found the business world far more appealing.

Now, Ryan and Randy might be the most famous father-son duo in UFC history, but there’s still one more pairing on the list that most fans aren’t even aware of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilbert Smith and Elijah Smith

Gilbert Smith is another fighter who flew under the radar throughout his professional career. Even though ‘Midnight Magic’ holds a respectable 13-6-0 record, most of his success came on the regional scene, and he couldn’t secure a single win in Bellator, UFC, or LFA. In contrast, his son Elijah Smith has exploded onto the scene in spectacular fashion.

‘Swift’ stormed his way into the UFC with a stunning knockout over Aaron Tau on Dana White’s Contender Series. The 23-year-old then picked up another impressive victory against Vince Morales at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues, but even those wins couldn’t compare to what he pulled off in his last outing.

At UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez, Elijah Smith delivered the most violent and viral finish of his career, slamming Toshiomi Kazama out of a triangle submission attempt. You don’t see that happen every day. No wonder Dana White handed him a Performance of the Night bonus for that vicious KO. Elijah is definitely making his father proud, boasting a sharp 9-1-0 record and already carving out a solid presence inside the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as UFC Vegas 111 gets closer, what do you think about the father-son duos who fought under the UFC banner? Let us know in the comments below.