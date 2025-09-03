All UFC Fans Echo One Sentiment for Dwayne Johnson Ahead of 3rd October’s Landmark Release

After years of making it big with one movie after another at the box office and becoming the face of action flicks, Dwayne Johnson finally decided to take up a new challenge. The former WWE champion-cum-Hollywood A-lister deviated from his usual action movies for a time to act in a sports drama flick, The Smashing Machine, and it appears that Johnson’s decision has paid off in a big way.

Dwayne Johnson recently scared fans with his physical transformation, as he looked leaner than usual. His physique seemed far from the bulky star fans know him to be. But there’s nothing to worry about, as it was all part of the process of Johnson trying to portray early MMA legend Mark Kerr, wanting to make it as accurate as he could. And guess what? Viewers have responded well to the early screening of the movie.

The WWE legend and co-star Emily Blunt were at the Venice Film Festival recently, where, apparently, people got the first glimpse of The Smashing Machine. It’s important to note that Dwayne Johnson has seen certain box office disasters in his career, which were action movies. So, it would have been understandable if he had not done well in his first sports drama role, since it is the first time ‘The Rock’ is exploring this space. But it turns out that his movie received outstanding reviews, with IMDb giving The Smashing Machine an 8.6 rating.

Well, these early reviews have garnered a lot of interest from MMA fans. And guess what? Some of them even defended Dwayne Johnson and his haters, while giving favorable opinions on the movie, which is set to release on October 3. Here’s what they had to say.

Dwayne Johnson garners support from MMA fans

Some of Dwayne Johnson’s recent movies, like Black Adam, Red One, among others, did not really do well at the box office, and it left a bad taste in many people’s mouths. That sentiment was the same as ‘The Rock’ revealed the news about The Smashing Machine, but a fan has come out to clap back at those haters after the recent reviews and ratings. “People were hating on it before it came out, saying it was trash. Now the reviews say otherwise,” that fan wrote on an Instagram post.

Another fan chimed in with a comment and expressed his eagerness for the date of Dwayne Johnson’s movie release, writing, “October 3rd BABY!!!” But he’s not the only one. “Im ready excited to see it,” said another MMA fan. Well, the excitement level is there to see, but on the other hand, the fans were also lauding the transformation and “the resemblance” Johnson’s portrayal had to Mark Kerr. As such, an Instagram user added, “That make up looks so crazy, man.”



Although Mark Kerr may not be a much-talked-about fighter when it comes to MMA greats, his contribution can never be understated. There’s even a documentary made about him with the same name as the Dwayne Johnson-led biopic on him, which some fans believe to be a source of inspiration for the upcoming movie. “The documentary that I assume was a big influence on the movie is such a tough but fascinating watch. I’m super excited for the movie,” one of those fans commented. Well, the hype surrounding The Smashing Machine has fans asking for a biopic on another legend, Alistair Overeem. “We need an Ubereem film next.”



Well, early reviews can be tricky, as it depends on just a bunch of people. So, the proper reviews will be coming in once Dwayne Johnson’s movie hits the theatres. What are you expecting from The Smashing Machine? Let us know in the comments down below.