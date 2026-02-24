All UFC Houston Fighters’ Suspensions Revealed: Strickland, “Fluffy”, More

With the thrill of UFC Fight Night 267 concluding at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, it is now time for the agony. Featuring a total of 14 bouts, the event had several exciting moments and finishes. And after such high-intense fights, were there any medical suspensions? Let us take a look!

Headlining the event was a middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez, an action-packed fight where Strickland triumphed against the fellow American via TKO in Round 3. Later, while ‘Tarzan’ was given a nine-day medical suspension, Hernandez got it for 30 days.

Now, they aren’t the only ones who received such suspensions. Notably, all 28 fighters featured on the entire UFC Houston card faced the same result. But the tenure was different. Like Strickland, undercard fighters Michel Pereira, Carlos Leal, Ode Osbourne, Luis Gurule, Punahele Soriano, Yadier del Valle, and Carli Judice all received a nine-day suspension.

Some fighters got medical suspension for fewer days than that. Uros Medic, Melquizael Costa, Ante Delija, Jacobe Smith, and Joselyne Edwards have been asked to stay away from Octagon action for seven days each. Meanwhile, fighters such as Chidi Njokuani, Jordan Leavitt, and Julianna Miller are three fighters who would undergo a 21-day suspension.

Like Hernandez, Dan Ige, Serghei Spivac, and Zach Reese will be out of MMA action for 30 days. Meanwhile, Alibi Idiris is one fighter who got suspended for 45 days. Apart from that, Geoff Neal, Josiah Harrell, and Nora Cornolle received a 60-day suspension. But there were also two fighters whose eligibility to fight back again seems to be unclear.

Texas suspends two UFC Houston fighters indefinitely

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) is the regulatory body which oversees fights in their state. While the injury specifics are usually revealed in other states, in Texas, they keep them private. The two fighters on the UFC Houston card who got suspended for an indefinite time are Alden Coria and Ramiz Brahimaj.

These two fighters went the distance in three-round bouts, unlike some of the others who were finished. Coria faced Luis Gurule in a flyweight bout. But despite him being on the winning side, Coria received the longer medical suspension.

Meanwhile, Brahimaj fought against Punahele Soriano in a welterweight bout. In addition to losing via unanimous decision, the 33-year-old American also faced a strict medical suspension.

Brahimaj, in particular, was also immediately transported to the hospital after the fight. As such, the promotion had Brahimaj’s CT scans done after taking significant damage.

That said, once all these fighters undergo their suspensions, they will be eligible to fight inside the Octagon again.