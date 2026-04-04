All About Renato Moicano’s Father Who Had a Child at 62

With a 20-7-1 record, a #10 ranking in the UFC lightweight division, and now another main event slot, Renato Moicano continues to stack milestones as he prepares to headline UFC Vegas 115 on April 4. His scheduled rematch with Brian Ortega may have fallen apart, but he’s now taking on Chris Duncan as he looks to snap a two-fight losing skid.

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But here’s something you don’t see in the rankings or fight stats: Moicano’s story doesn’t just come from his own decisions. It also comes from a family dynamic that’s, frankly, hard to ignore. Because while most fighters talk about legacy inside the cage, the Brazilian’s father made headlines for building one outside of it at 62!

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Who is Renato Moicano’s father?

While not much is known about Moicano Sr., one thing that garnered quite a bit of attention was the fact that he became a father at the age of 62. Earlier in February 2024, when ‘Money’ freshly defeated Drew Dober via a unanimous decision, he pointed out that he wanted to become the father of yet another child. And of course, it was his dad who inspired him.

“My father is 62 years old, and he had a baby yesterday,” Moicano told Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon at UFC Vegas 85. “I’m telling him tomorrow, when I get home, I’m going to get my wife pregnant another time. Because if my f—ing father, 62 years old, can populate the world, I can too! ‘Money Moicano’ [the third] is coming.”

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Needless to say, this act extracted quite a bit of laughter from his family. In another interview with Michael Bisping on his podcast, the Brazilian mixed martial artist continued to call his father a crazy man.

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“He’s crazy, man…I think he was trying this for a long time because six years ago he had a daughter, but he wants another boy,” Moicano shared. “He was trying, he was trying, and then, like, couple days ago he had a son, and now we’re going to Brazil to meet him, to meet the brother and it’s going to be amazing. My father is just a crazy guy.”

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Jokes aside, Renato Moicano has received immense support from his father. But the news of his father welcoming another child to the family at 62 years old caught the attention of UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, who reacted to it on social media.

Conor McGregor reacts to news of Brazilian UFC star’s father

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Conor McGregor is no stranger to children. After all, the former UFC double champion has four children of his own. But like many others, he could not fathom the fact that Moicano’s father impregnated his wife at 62 years old, which led him to share a congratulatory and heartwarming message to the UFC lightweight star’s father, and was admittedly surprised about the news.

“Wow! He has a new little baby brother. That’s awesome! Fair play Moicano Snr hahaha,” Conor McGregor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As Moicano prepares to headline UFC Fight Night 272, the focus will return to competition with Chris Duncan standing in his way, rankings, and what comes next in the lightweight division.

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But stories like this linger because while fighters build records, moments like these build identity. And in Moicano’s case, it’s clear that some of that identity started long before he ever stepped into the Octagon.