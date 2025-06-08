Alleged GF Leaks Nick Diaz’s Video as Marriage Proposal Proof Revealed Amid Disappearance Rumors

Public controversy has long entangled UFC former star Nick Diaz‘s life, but over the past year, things have become increasingly chaotic. This week, however, the drama reached new heights as his personal life exploded into public view, drawing in not just his family, but also his close-knit team. At the center of the storm is a mysterious woman named Kayla, who claims to be the Stocktonian’s girlfriend and has made serious allegations against his inner circle.

According to Kayla, Nick’s cousin Ruben Diaz played a role in forcefully taking him to a rehabilitation facility in Mexico. She claimed that the former strikeforce champ is currently “confined [in a] rehabilitation facility against his will.” The controversy quickly caught the attention of Nick Diaz’s longtime coach, Jose Garcia, who came forward to publicly dismiss Kayla’s account. He didn’t hold back in criticizing Kayla’s behavior, stating that she’s done more damage to former UFC fighter’s mental health than help.

Garcia directly addressed her, saying, “you need therapy yourself” for spreading negativity and instability around Nick Diaz. But the saga didn’t end there. Kayla responded by sharing a series of Instagram stories aimed at proving she and Diaz are still on good terms. In the first clip, the former UFC fighter is seen looking healthy and walking outdoors in a lush green area.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She followed it up by claiming they were currently in “Houston.” In another story, Kayla shared a screenshot that she says came from Ruben Diaz. It included a photo of Nick Diaz practicing BJJ on the ground, sent to a group chat. In the accompanying message, Ruben reportedly invited others to come, but made it clear, “not Kayla.” Continuing her campaign, Kayla posted another screenshot from a message allegedly sent by Ruben on April 28, claiming that Nick wanted to marry her.

She used the screenshot to confront the Stocktonian’s coaches, urging them not to interfere in her relationship with Nick Diaz. In the message, she wrote:

“Wait are me and Nick getting married? or do we have to break up please figure it out already idiots and can you guys let us work our own stuffs out . O please couples fight wtf it’s normal life. @bbjninjarecovery you guys go fight with each other @cesargraciebjj”

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 9: Nick Diaz appears on stage at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 Icon220909523279

However, it’s worth pointing out that Nick Diaz doesn’t follow Kayla on Instagram. Most of the photos and videos of them on her public profile appear to be older content that she has recently re-uploaded. The last time Kayla drew public attention was when she shared a video of the Stocktonian last year, ahead of his scheduled return at UFC 310 against Vicente Luque.

In the clip, Nick Diaz was seen sitting behind some bushes on a sidewalk, seemingly attempting to set an object on fire. The footage sparked concern, with many believing he appeared to be under the influence of a substance. Not long after, the UFC scrapped the 310 fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Combat analysts revealed the sad truth about Nick Diaz

Before Conor McGregor rose to global fame and helped make UFC a worldwide phenomenon, it was the Diaz brothers who first led the charge to establish MMA on American soil. Known for their relentless “never back down” attitude, fierce trash talk, and elite skills, Nick and Nate Diaz elevated the sport to a whole new level. And rightly so—both brothers possess well-rounded abilities, combining top-tier boxing, elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and seemingly endless cardio.

Yet, despite their talents, their stubborn personalities, career breaks, and strained relationships with Dana White and the UFC brass kept them from reaching the superstar status of fighters like McGregor or Jon Jones. The Diaz brothers have remained authentic to themselves—no flashy sunglasses, no expensive suits—just raw honesty that turned Nick and Nate Diaz into iconic figures in pop culture.

Nick Diaz’s career, however, took a different path that sidelined him from the Octagon for various reasons, leaving many fans longing for his return. Earlier this year, musician-turned-MMA analyst Robin Black shared some insight in an exclusive interview with Essentially Sports’ Andrew Whitlaw about the real Nick Diaz. Black said:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You know, Nick Diaz represents the absolute last of a generation. He’s the toughest in his neighborhood, and he loves fighting. Yet, at the same time, he’s uncomfortable with anything in the world except fighting people. And paradoxically, he also hates fighting. He hates fighting. He hates the fact that this is what he has to do for a living. He’s just complicated.”

Indeed, Nick Diaz’s past and current situation remain complex, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any update from the former UFC star. Meanwhile, fans are also hoping for a response from Nate Diaz, who has so far stayed silent on the issue.