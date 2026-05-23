“Almost an Accident”: MMA Community Divided as Alex Pereira Escapes Near-Crash With Son

Though he remains in his training camp ahead of his interim heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14th, Alex Pereira found some time this week to spend with his sons, Alessandro and Lohan. The outing became an unexpected talking point after Pereira posted a six-second clip on Instagram showing him nearly colliding with one of his sons during a motorcycle ride.

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In the clip, Alex Pereira rides ahead before suddenly switching directions just as his son attempts to pass. The two narrowly avoid each other while his son crashed into the cameraman just as the clip cut off.

Whether it was an accidental course change or a deliberate prank in the style of the father-son skits they regularly post on social media is unclear.

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Pereira and his sons have a well-documented history of pranks, including a widely shared clip in which the former two-division champion nearly threw a reflexive punch at his sons after they dressed up as intruders, stopping himself at the last second. His sons also recently won a grappling competition under the guidance of his coach, Glover Teixeira.

Now, as Alex Pereira escaped a near-crash incident with his sons, the moment left the MMA community divided, with some fans finding it to be hilarious while others thrashed the former champion for this risky stunt weeks before his big fight.

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Fans react to Alex Pereira almost getting into an accident with his son

One fan chimed in and wrote, “Almost an accident 🤧.” Another praised Pereira’s last-second reflexes, commenting, “Good reflexes to turn the wheel at the last second.” Yet not everyone was amused by the situation, as one fan bluntly reacted, “Peak dad fail moment fr.”

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When it comes to unforgettable dad moments in MMA, not only Pereira, but Max Holloway has also had his fair share. After losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 245, ‘Blessed’ claimed during the post-fight press conference that he was ready to continue for more rounds. However, his son Rush hilariously shook his head “no,” creating one of the most wholesome and funny father-son moments.

Following the reactions to Pereira’s clip, one concerned fan wrote, “Imagine if this is how he gets injured and off the White House card,” and that concern is certainly very much understandable. While Alex Pereira managed to avoid the accident, fans will undoubtedly hope he stays injury-free before his massive showdown against Ciryl Gane. Another fan scolded the Brazilian, writing, “Oh Alex, be a good driver now. Why do that when you are riding with others on the road 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

Lastly, one fan joked that Alex Pereira on the bike looked straight out of a Terminator movie, commenting, “Pereira would be the freaking perfect candidate to play Arnold in a Terminator 2 remake lol.” Honestly, ‘Poatan’s stoic expressions and intimidating aura fits to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic character.

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The clip once again highlighted the close bond Pereira shares with his sons. Still, fans will be hoping the stunt remains nothing more than a near-miss before one of the biggest fights of his career on June 14.