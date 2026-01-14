Amanda Nunes’ Alleged Cousin Knocks Out Violent Customer Outside Bar as Fans Urge Dana White to Sign Her

A chaotic street video has surfaced online showing a woman allegedly related to former UFC ‘champ-champ’ Amanda Nunes delivering a single right hand that shut the lights off on a violent customer outside a bar. No follow-up punches, no hesitation. Just a clean, thudding connection and a body hitting pavement. Within minutes, the clip was everywhere. By the end of the hour, fans were tagging Dana White, demanding a UFC contract!

The video, shared by Ben Davis on X and originally filmed by an account named Lashy Bills, doesn’t offer perfect clarity. The footage is shaky, loud, and confusing, the kind of environment where stories form faster than facts. What is clear is this: a woman alleged to be Amanda Nunes’ cousin, identified as Glennda Nunes, throws a right hand with frightening mechanics.

The opponent, labeled a “violent customer,” in the caption of the post, never sees it coming and collapses instantly. The man filming appears to be trying to de-escalate before the situation explodes. “You guys are beautiful… I don’t want anything to hurt anybody,” he pleads. Seconds later, the camera catches the moment.

“Oh my gosh, she knocked her out,” he says, stunned. That’s all it took. It’s important to clarify that there is no confirmation that the woman named Glennda Nunes in the post is related to Amanda Nunes. But the internet isn’t built for patience; it’s built for reactions. And once the Nunes name entered the conversation, the comparisons became inevitable.

After all, the Brazilian fighter, widely regarded as the greatest women’s fighter in MMA history, built her legacy on that exact punch. Straight right with clean mechanics. Immediate consequence.

Also, the context matters here as ‘Lioness’ is preparing for a historic return against Kayla Harrison at UFC 324 after retiring in 2023. The division she once ruled is in flux again, and the sport is already primed for anything Nunes-adjacent to catch fire. So when a clip like this surfaces, it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It lands in a moment, and that’s when the reactions exploded!

Ahead of Amanda Nunes’s return at UFC 324, her alleged cousin shakes up the fandom with a vicious knockout

One fan wrote, “Can we at least get her on Dana White’s Contender Series!!” Fans have seen contenders come from obscure backgrounds before, but what they’re reacting to here is confidence and composure. One punch, no panic. That’s what grabs attention, even if it ignores how massive the gap is between street chaos and professional fighting.

Another fan chimed in with, “Not too often you see girl deliver KO’s in street fights. That girl can throw.” There’s a reason this stood out. Women’s street fight clips rarely show clean knockouts without flurries or grappling. The mechanics here, balance, timing, and hip rotation, are why people paused. That doesn’t mean UFC-ready, but it certainly explains the fascination.

Someone else added, “She gonna feel that in the morning for sure.” This one lands darker. It’s less about celebration and more about reality. Street knockouts aren’t highlight reels, they come with injuries, legal consequences, and long-term damage. The reaction reflects that uneasy mix of awe and discomfort fans often feel watching real-world violence.

The calls for the UFC boss kept coming as another fan added, “Sign her @danawhite.” Tagging Dana White is practically muscle memory at this point. Fans know it’s unrealistic, but they also know the UFC loves viral moments. This isn’t a serious demand; it’s fans acknowledging how quickly spectacle turns into conversation in combat sports.

Another viewer wrote, “We need a backup for Kayla vs Nunes.” This comment leans fully into humor, but it also reflects how Amanda Nunes’ return has re-centered the division. Anything even loosely connected to her name now gets folded into that storyline. It’s less about Glennda and more about the gravitational pull Amanda still has.

Finally, one skeptic laughed at the entire conversation with, “THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE, she cannot be related to Amanda Nunes. GTFO of here lol.” And this is the necessary counterweight. Skepticism matters. Viral clips create narratives faster than facts can catch up, and this reaction pushes back on blind belief. Until anything is confirmed, caution is warranted.

As such, here’s the real takeaway: Amanda Nunes’ shadow is still enormous despite her hiatus, so that even a rumored relative throwing a punch can hijack the timeline. And as she prepares to step back into the Octagon against Kayla Harrison, moments like this remind us why, in MMA, that kind of presence doesn’t fade, it multiplies.