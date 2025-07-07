Amanda Nunes Brutally Honest on Kayla Harrison, Reveals Truth Behind UFC Return

After defeating Julianna Peña and becoming the bantamweight champion of the world, Kayla Harrison will most likely get her dream fight against the former two-division champion, Amanda Nunes. Harrison and Nunes even had a little face-off inside the cage at UFC 316. Without much regard about the weight class and timeline for the fight, Harrison previously claimed, “I want the two best fighters in the world to step in that cage and to leave it all out there and put on a hell of a fight for the world to see, and to bring women’s MMA to a whole new level, and may the best woman win.”

Following her first successful title defense against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, in her second bantamweight reign, Amanda Nunes decided to retire from the sport. While the world wondered if she’d ever return, Nunes provided a single condition – She’d return to fight Harrison if the former PFL champion became the UFC bantamweight champion. And now, it looks like it’s time for that matchup to turn into reality.

In a recent conversation with Dave Schmulenson, commonly known as The Schmo, ‘The Lioness’ weighed in on her return from a 2-year-long retirement. She said, “I just want to fight again. I decided to come back for something that I really enjoy to be in. Honestly, that’s why I left for two years, because I don’t want to be burn out. I got the rest that I need and everything. Why not come back?”

The comeback talks are associated with Nunes’ next opponent, Kayla Harrison. The Schmo wanted to know about the Brazilian’s opinion on Harrison’s UFC career. After all, she has won all three of her fights in the UFC. Invoking Georges St-Pierre, Nunes answered, “I’m not impressed. I think she did what she’s supposed to do. She saw she could beat Juliana, she saw the arm, and then she got the arm. And she beat Juliana. So, I’m happy for her.”

And the timeline of her return? Amanda Nunes has yet to enter the testing pool to mark her return. A fighter has to remain in the pool for at least six months before they’re allowed to fight. And according to many, the testing might end sometime in the first quarter of 2026.

During a conversation with MMA Fighting, Harrison was asked if she had any updates regarding the timeline for her next fight with Nunes. The champion, however, let the revelation stay with her manager, Ali Abdelaziz. She said, “I’m sure that they’re talking to Ali and letting him know about everything. That’s why I pay him the big bucks, so I don’t have to think about stuff like that. I just show up, train, work hard, stay ready. Send location. I’ll be ready.” While most fans are excited about the fight between Harrison and Nunes, Demetrious Johnson has a different viewpoint.

Demetrious Johnson has a strong stance regarding Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

Taking to his YouTube channel, the former ONE and UFC champion pointed out that Harrison should actually retire. He seemed opposed to the matchup between Nunes and Harrison, stating, “Kayla Harrison is calling out Amanda Nunes. I think that’s a very, very bad idea.” ‘Mighty Mouse’ made a comparison between the records of the two bantamweights.

“There’s not one comparison at all.” Johnson continued, “Just the talent pool Amanda Nunes has fought in mixed martial arts, blows everything that Kayla Harrison has done in her entire career — just the talent pool.”

He added, “Amanda Nunes doesn’t need to come out of retirement. I think the only thing that’s enticing her to come out of retirement is probably how easy the fight might be. They trained together. … She’s got to get Amanda Nunes down. Amanda Nunes is not a very small girl. She’s very big. She’s very strong for her size. I think for Amanda Nunes if she comes back, she is putting her legacy on the line, but it’s not something that I’m jumping out of my seat to see. I’d rather see Amanda Nunes stay retired, and then maybe see Kayla Harrison fight one more time and then retire.”

But the excitement surrounding the bout remains high. Harrison remains unfazed by Johnson’s speculations. Now, all that’s left is for Dana White and company to make things official. After all, the matchup needs just one announcement to become a reality. Do you think Kayla Harrison will be able to defend the belt against Amanda Nunes?