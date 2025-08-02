Amanda Nunes Disrupts Kayla Harrison’s Patriotic Memory While Putting Dana White on Edge

After defeating Julianna Peña to become the bantamweight champion of the world, Kayla Harrison is now on track to secure her long-desired showdown with former two-division champion Amanda Nunes. The two even shared a brief face-off inside the cage at UFC 316. Without focusing on weight class or timeline, Harrison had previously stated, “I want the two best fighters in the world to step in that cage and to leave it all out there and put on a hell of a fight for the world to see, and to bring women’s MMA to a whole new level, and may the best woman win.”

Now, even though Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from the sport following her first successful title defense against Irene Aldana at UFC 289, during her second reign as bantamweight champion, many questioned whether she’d ever return. And Amanda Nunes made one condition clear: she would come back only to face Harrison, but only if the former PFL star became the UFC bantamweight champion. Now, it appears that the moment has arrived.

Just last month, in a conversation with The Schmo, Amanda Nunes spoke about a possible return following her two-year-long retirement. “I just want to fight again. I decided to come back for something that I enjoy being in,” she said. And yes, she’s only interested in facing one opponent, the 19-1 former PFL champion, Kayla Harrison. So, given Harrison’s undefeated UFC run so far, The Schmo asked Nunes for her thoughts on Harrison’s performance in the Octagon. “I’m not impressed. I think she did what she’s supposed to do. She saw she could beat Juliana, she saw the arm, and then she got the arm. And she beat Juliana. So, I’m happy for her,” Nunes responded, offering a subtle jab at her potential future rival. But while Nunes throws shade, Kayla Harrison seems to be soaking in memories of past glory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago October 5, 2024, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA: KETLEN VIEIRA and KAYLA HARRISON fight in a 3-round WomenÃ s Bantamweight bout at UFC 307 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City USA – ZUMAs346 20241005_zsp_s346_127 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

AD

Just hours ago, the 35-year-old shared a nostalgic clip on her Instagram story, writing, “13 years ago today 🥰.” The video showed Harrison representing the USA as she defeated Great Britain’s Gemma Gibbons to win gold in the women’s judo -78kg final at the 2012 London Olympics. In a follow-up slide, the clip continued with a simple caption: “🇺🇸❤️,” a nod to her pride in both her country and her early accomplishments, winning Olympic gold at just 22, having started judo at the mere age of six.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In case you don’t remember, Harrison went on to repeat her feat in 2016, defeating Audrey Tcheuméo in the Rio final to claim her second Olympic gold. Amanda Nunes, meanwhile, has never competed at the Olympics but brings far more experience inside the Octagon, holding an impressive 23-5 record. Still, while Amanda Nunes is eyeing the showdown, Harrison appears just as eager, and she may already be setting plans in motion to fast-track the long-awaited clash.

Kayla Harrison clears the way for Amanda Nunes’ UFC comeback.

Last month, during a Q&A session shared on Instagram by MMA Junkie, Kayla Harrison admitted she hadn’t heard much about Amanda Nunes’ potential return. “I haven’t heard too much either, but you best believe I’m gonna be hollering at my boy Ali after this weekend,” she said. Sitting beside her on stage, Daniel Cormier chimed in, “But if she’s just getting back in the pool, it takes at least six months. Does that still…” Harrison didn’t hesitate, replying, “I mean, I said that I would waive that for a small fee.” Cormier laughed, adding, “Oh, well, you just want to fight Amanda Nunes.” To which Harrison responded confidently, “I’m ready to fight. Fighters fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later in the session, Harrison was asked how she plans to beat Nunes, and she didn’t overcomplicate it. “Listen, every fight is different. Amanda’s the GOAT for a reason,” she acknowledged. “So I’m preparing for five hard rounds, one round at a time, one minute at a time, one exchange at a time, one breath at a time. But I’m going to go out there and instill my will. I’m going to break her. I’m going to be and still the UFC champion of the world. And then I’mma go fight at the White House.”

And this isn’t just pre-fight banter, it’s a grudge match built on shared history. Both Harrison and Nunes once trained under the same roof at American Top Team, but what was once camaraderie has turned into competition. The fire behind this potential bout is real, fueled by pride, legacy, and the hunger for greatness. That said, will Harrison prove she’s the future by breaking the past? Or will Nunes remind the world why she’s still the GOAT? What do you think?