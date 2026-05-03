Amanda Nunes Picks Her Side Amid Ronda Rousey and Kayla Harrison Beef

Women’s MMA now has an old rivalry and a new rivalry, with a legend stepping right into the mix. What started out as Kayla Harrison dismissing Ronda Rousey‘s comeback against Gina Carano swiftly escalated into a vicious war of words, with both Olympic judokas throwing personal jabs, legacy claims, and enough vitriol to make a future fight feel inevitable.

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And now Amanda Nunes has made her stance clear. ‘The Lioness’ refused to entertain the negativity surrounding the feud, instead choosing to focus on the bigger picture.

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“Honestly, I don’t see nobody losing,” she said. “Ronda Rousey back. She’s gonna fight Gina. This is great for women’s MMA. This is great for all of us.”

She made it clear that she is indifferent about the personal issues growing between ‘Rowdy’ and Kayla Harrison; there was one line that stood out: her direct challenge to ‘Doug.’

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Imago June 8, 2023: VANCOUVER, CA – JUNE 08: Amanda Nunes poses for photos with her two UFC belts after the UFC 289 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Rogers Arena on June 08,2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – ZUMAp175 20230608_zsa_p175_057 Copyright: xTomazxJrx

“I don’t know what is going on with Kayla,” she further added in the interview. “I don’t care. I don’t know what is going on. I wanted the day, though.

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“I want Kayla to give me a day. I want to get in and face her, though. Whatever she has outside, whatever, I don’t care.”

That speaks a lot about Amanda Nunes’ mindset right now. Instead of debating Harrison’s criticism of Ronda Rousey or getting pulled into the drama, the former two-division UFC champion saw opportunity in the chaos. According to ‘The Lioness,’ Rousey’s return is not a source of controversy, but rather momentum for women’s MMA.

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Kayla Harrison‘s reign is not something to debate; it is something to measure herself against. And in many ways, that is what makes Amanda different. While others argue about relevance, legacy, and who paved the way, the Brazilian focuses on the one language that determines everything in combat sports: set a date, lock the cage, and fight. In fact, it’s either ‘Doug’ or nothing for ‘The Lioness.’

Amanda Nunes refuses to fight for the UFC interim title

For Amanda Nunes, the conversation has already been narrowed down to one name. All of the buzz around women’s MMA—Ronda Rousey’s comeback, her feud with ‘Doug,’ the subsequent demand for a fight, and the calls for additional title opportunities—doesn’t seem to matter unless it leads straight to the fight she wants.

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In her opinion, there is no shortcut, no alternative prize, and certainly no interest in second-best gold. Only the real belt matters. ‘The Lioness’ made this opinion clear when rumors of an interim title surfaced as Kayla Harrison recovered from her neck surgery.

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“I know everybody wants a chance, you know what I mean?” Nunes told MMA Junkie. “I know everybody want to fight me, and I know everybody want to get a paycheck. I know that. But it’s like if you put it on the table, it’s not how it is, though.

“I only fight for the (undisputed) belt, and I cannot make what they want, you know? I feel like I’m going to have an opportunity for all of them, so they just have to wait like I did.”

If others want the money or the attention that comes with facing her, they may wait—just like she did. That leaves everything to Kayla Harrison, as she is the only one she wants to fight.

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“I waited so much to fight for the belt,” Nunes added. “One day, I did it, so then I have an opportunity for everybody, and I think they should wait. I’m gonna fight Kayla and take my belt back.”

‘The Lioness’ has already named UFC 329 during International Fight Week as the ideal stage, publicly stating that she is prepared and just waiting on Kayla Harrison’s health. That appears to be the only outcome she is willing to entertain: ‘Doug’ healthy, the undisputed belt on the line, and a bout that has the potential to define a generation of women’s MMA.

Until then, Amanda Nunes is content to remain still—not out of hesitation, but because she believes fighting for anything less would be beneath what she has already built.