Amanda Nunes Shares Update on Kayla Harrison Rematch and UFCs Interim Belt Decision

Last week, UFC legend Amanda Nunes’ return to the Octagon at UFC 324 was postponed, as women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison withdrew due to medical reasons. Doctors diagnosed Harrison with a herniated disc, which needed emergency surgery, and as a result, the “greatest women’s fight” in the UFC was removed from UFC 324. After the news came out, fans and MMA experts expected Nunes to fight a replacement on short notice, but the UFC ultimately canceled the bout.

With Kayla Harrison now focusing on her recovery, which could reportedly take four to six months after successful surgery in New York by UFC doctors and specialists, rank 3 bantamweight Norma Dumont has stepped into the spotlight. After Dumont challenged Amanda Nunes for the interim belt, Nunes rejected the idea. However, ‘The Lioness’ gave her thoughts on the interim belt fights.

Amanda Nunes addresses calls for an interim title fight

“I know what it’s like. You’re there wanting to fight for the title and all that. It involves a lot, but I think they also know it’s not like that, right? There’s a whole plan, a plan here between me, the UFC, and everything, because, man, this fight, me and Kayla, there’s a lot involved, right? I think there’s no interim belt, there’s no other opponent to fill the gap, there’s none of that,” Amanda Nunes told ‘Ag Fight’ when the reporter mentioned Norma Dumont’s callout.

Clearly, the Brazilian-American is right. A potential fight against Kayla Harrison was never just a regular matchup. In fact, the hype focused on settling the debate over who is the greatest. Amanda Nunes, already a Hall of Famer and two-division champion, wants to end her career by challenging Harrison rather than risk her legacy against an up-and-coming fighter like Dumont or any other women’s bantamweight.

However, Nunes will step up if the promotion strips Kayla Harrison or if the title becomes vacant. She simply refuses to fight for an interim belt, which she feels does not honor her legacy.

“If it doesn’t come back, then, yes, it’s a different story, right? Then I’ll fight for the belt, because I don’t fight for an interim belt. After I’ve done so much in the category, in UFC, I think interim is too small for what I represent in women’s MMA. If it becomes vacant, for sure—anyone there, I’ll be ready for it. The Lioness is back,” ‘The Lioness’ added.

Imago June 10, 2023, VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA: Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Irene Aldana during a UFC 289 women s bantamweight title bout and then announcing her retirement, in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Canada News – June 10, 2023 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20230610_zaf_c35_336 Copyright: xDarrylxDyckx

Amanda Nunes retired in June 2023 after defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana, taking time to focus on her family and coaching. However, when Kayla Harrison won the women’s bantamweight title last year by defeating Julianna Peña, it reignited Nunes’ drive to return and settle the debate over the greatest female fighter of all time.

Now, with Harrison recovering, Nunes pushes herself in training. She regularly posts videos teasing her unfinished business, which Dana White also wants to see happen.

Dana White shares latest update on Harrison vs. Nunes fight

Recently, the UFC has struggled with stagnant divisions stuck with interim belts. At the UFC 324 main event, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett went all out for the interim lightweight title, while champion Ilia Topuria managed divorce and legal issues. In that scenario, it made sense, so why hasn’t the promotion matched Amanda Nunes against another woman bantamweight for the interim belt? Once again, Dana White confirmed he has no plans to introduce a women’s interim bantamweight title anytime soon.

“(Harrison vs. Nunes is) the best female fight ever in combat sports history. You wait until Kayla’s healthy. When Kayla’s healthy, we’ll make the fight again,” Dana White told Diana Beklita from Sportsnet, signaling that the promotion will likely rebook the fight in the future.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison has now improved her condition and is focusing on her recovery, according to her manager Ali Abdelaziz, who told Submission Radio that Harrison’s injury was serious and could have put her at risk of paralysis if ignored.

So, what’s your take on the promotion’s decision not hold a UFC women’s interim bantamweight fight? Do you think it was the right call? Share your thoughts below.