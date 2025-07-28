Amanda Ribas Issues Surgery Update After Gruesome Loss at UFC Abu Dhabi

Amanda Ribas was looking to turn around her fortune at UFC Abu Dhabi. With a 12-7 record, she was determined to prove her worth, but things didn’t go as planned. Tabatha Ricci came in sharper and more prepared, finishing Ribas within two rounds and sending her straight to the hospital for surgery.

The loss was tough, but the bigger concern was the injury. Ribas hurt the same spot where she had a metal plate inserted in 2023. Days after the brutal setback, she’s now broken her silence and shared an update on her condition. Ribas took to her social media to share a short video of herself swimming, and despite having undergone surgery, there were no visible signs of her injury.

She captioned the post with a cryptic message, “Staying connected from the fight arena, to the hospital, to the swimming pool — everywhere. In a simple and objective way that works! The cover photo has nothing to do with the video, haha, but I love it!” Well, the loss was tough for Ribas as she was already riding a two-fight losing streak. Ricci’s elbow nearly collapsed Ribas, as she struck at the exact position where the metal plate was inserted in July 2023, after losing to Maycee Barber.

Through her Instagram story, she stated, “I’ll have to have surgery over the other surgery I had before. I think the plate was a bit loose. Those who were with me know I was constantly training with headaches, and I thought it was nothing. It appears that with the impact of the strike, the plate moved and got the muscle out of position, and it’s pressing I don’t know what.”

After an hour, Ribas, in yet another update, stated that she would have to wait for the swelling to go down before the procedure could begin. A person close to her stated that she will undergo surgery on Monday. But after three straight losses, she has more to worry about than just her health. Let’s have a look at what’s coming for her.

What’s next for Amanda Ribas after UFC Abu Dhabi?

As of today, Amanda Ribas is on a three-fight losing streak, having suffered defeats against Rose Namajunas, Mackenzie Dern, and most recently, Tabatha Ricci. These consecutive losses—two of which ended in finishes—may no longer be tolerated by the UFC, despite her continued efforts. Furthermore, her current #7 ranking in the women’s strawweight division is now at risk, as the UFC might drop her from the top 10 to move Ricci up.

So, what’s next? Will the UFC give the youngsters a chance against someone as seasoned as Amanda Ribas? Make her a gatekeeper for the division? If we were to look at the rankings, then the Brazilian might expect the promotion to book her against the likes of Denise Gomes or Loma Lookboonmee in her next outings. However, a contract non-renewal cannot be ruled out for her either, as we’ve seen Dana White phasing out fighters who don’t perform.

With the clouds of uncertainty looming over her career, Amanda Ribas will have to introspect before things take a drastic turn. The UFC might give her another chance before phasing her out, but should they?