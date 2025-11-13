America Gives 100% Backing to Jon Jones for UFC White House Card After Alex Pereira’s Challenge

Jon Jones has always had a flair for timing. Just when fans start doubting him, the man who once ruled two weight divisions finds a way to pull the spotlight right back. ‘Bones’ becomes the center of attraction in the world of UFC yet again with his desire to headline the historic UFC White House event.

On this Veteran’s Day, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion took to his Instagram to express his love for USA and reminded everyone about the soldiers and fighters who have given it all for this nation. “In the summer of 2026, America turns 250 years old, and I couldn’t be more proud to call myself an American. I love this country. The people, the promise, the fight. This nation was built on courage and conflict.” He then continued in the video, which intercut training footage, soldiers, and other cryptic hints as he further shared, “I believed that we can take on the biggest, the boldest, and come out victorious. That’s how I’ve lived my life. I can’t help but think what a better way to celebrate America’s fight, for its best fighter to put it on full display. To remind the world who we are, not just a country of words, but of warriors.”

Then came the biggest hint of them all, as Alex Pereira flashed on the screen and the former champion stated, “Maybe somewhere iconic, or maybe on a certain someone’s lawn. All I know is, I’m fueled up, fired up, and ready. God bless the United States of America, and God bless the fighters who carry its spirit.”

The 38-year-old hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since defending his heavyweight crown against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, but his new Ketone-sponsored video wasn’t just an ad; it was a statement. With the UFC’s White House card reportedly in motion for June 2026, Jones has made it clear that he wants in, and he wants Alex Pereira. In fact, ‘Poatan’, the two-division Brazilian powerhouse, has already made his move too!

After knocking out Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, the light heavyweight champion recently stood shadowboxing in front of the Colosseum in Rome and simply said, “Jon Jones. White House. Chama.” Although it’s important to note that UFC boss Dana White has yet to commit to putting Jones on the card and the hesitation makes sense. Jon Jones previously left the UFC scrambling after walking away from a planned unification bout with Tom Aspinall. But if there’s one thing the former champion has proven over two decades in the sport, it’s that he can turn chaos into theater.

Even former champion Francis Ngannou, now outside the UFC, couldn’t help weighing in. “If [Jon Jones and Alex Pereira] are fighting, I’m going to turn on my clock to watch that fight,” he said recently. “The biggest fight of all time can only happen with Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.” But the world seems fixated on one matchup. It is the bout between Jones and Pereira on the White House lawn. And no one is louder about it than the fans, as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans rally behind Jon Jones’s White House card ambitions as he fires back after Alex Pereira’s call-out

BJJ wizard Mikey Musumeci chimed in with, “Let’s go” followed by a heart and flame emoji. For many longtime supporters, Jones’ return feels like a correction of history after the Aspinall fallout and his abrupt retirement. Fans want to believe that the man who dominated two divisions can still rise on command, and when ‘Bones’ frames the White House card as a patriotic mission, it’s hard not to get caught up in the excitement!

One fan wrote, “The best fight of all time.” and they aren’t exaggerating when they say this. Jones vs. Pereira ties together two of the most violent highlight reels in UFC history. Pereira has smashed champions across two divisions, and Jones has never lost in the cage (except for a DQ). For this fan, the White House backdrop doesn’t just elevate the fight, it turns it into something mythical, a modern gladiator spectacle, the way Pereira symbolically teased at the Colosseum in Rome. What do you think?

Another fan pointed out, “As much as bro has messed up, backed out, etc. He is the greatest fighter of all time, he HAS to be on the card.” This reaction reflects the complicated relationship fans have with Jon Jones. They know the controversies and all the drama, including the suspensions, arrests, and last-minute withdrawals. But every time they watch his fights, they’re reminded why fighters still call him the GOAT.

Someone else added, “Let’s go Brother! This fight NEEDS to happen.” Here, the urgency stands out. Fans feel the window closing as Jones and ‘Poatan’ are both 38 at the moment, and the White House card might be a once-in-a-lifetime event. This reaction shows how badly fans want closure on Jones’s heavyweight journey. They saw him submit Ciryl Gane in minutes, but never saw the dream matchups after it. To them, Jones-Pereira is the overdue final chapter, even if there may not be any belts on the line!

And finally, one fan wrote, “I mean….you can’t have a fight on the White House lawn without the best American fighter being on the card.” They aren’t arguing rankings or belts. They’re arguing symbolism. If the UFC is going to plant a cage on the lawn of the most powerful address in the world, the fighter who has best represented American dominance in MMA must stand there. To this fan, Jon Jones isn’t just a contender, he’s the face of American combat.

So, Alex Pereira may have fired the shot with his Colosseum callout, and Francis Ngannou may still be lurking in the shadows with his own claims of “the biggest fight of all time,” but the public has already chosen its storyline. They want spectacle, legacy, and most importantly, they want the most decorated fighter in UFC history standing center stage when America celebrates 250 years.

Now, the question falls into Dana White’s hands. Will he take the gamble and place Jon Jones on the most iconic card the UFC has ever attempted? Or will hesitation outweigh history? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!