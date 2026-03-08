American Fans Fear Worst Fate for Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC White House

The wait is finally over! UFC has finally revealed the main card for the White House event on June 14 at the White House Lawn. UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria will headline the card against interim champion Justin Gaethje in an unification bout. The announcement comes from UFC 326’s live broadcast from Las Vegas, as the promotion revealed the entire card. Since then, both fighters, atop the White House event, officially named UFC Freedom 250, have broken their silence on the announcement.

“18-0🌹,” Ilia Topuria wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a poster for the fight.

“Back to work 💪🏻,” Justin Gaethje wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of himself.

‘The Highlight’ defeated Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 to obtain the interim title earlier this year, setting him on the path to ‘El Matador.’ Meanwhile, the Spaniard hasn’t fought since his June 2025 win over Charles Oliveira, where he won the lightweight strap, making it his first title defense.

Regardless, the Topuria vs. Gaethje fight isn’t the only exciting bout on the UFC White House card. Alex Pereira, who recently vacated his light heavyweight belt, will face Ciryl Gane in the co-main event of the night for the interim heavyweight title.

Gane faced Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight title fight last year. However, the fight came to a halt after Gane accidentally poked Aspinall in both eyes. Anyway, former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will face Aimann Zahabi right before Gane and Pereira.

Also on the card, Mauricio Ruffy will fight Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal will face Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight fight, and Diego Lopes is set to clash with Steve Garcia. Although the lineup appears decent enough, the focus was stolen by the main eventers, as Americans predicted the worst for Gaethje.

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje is about to be a massacre

Considering Ilia Topuria’s dominance in the UFC so far, people didn’t favor ‘The Highlight’ much. One user posted: “Dear god, Justin is about to be massacred.” Gaethje is currently 37, and on his way out of the promotion, so it’s hard to argue against it.

Meanwhile, this user felt the Spaniard would have his way with Justin Gaethje. “Lol, Ilia by whatever tf he wants,” wrote another. Topuria has ended his last three fights via knockout; perhaps Gaethje awaits a similar fate.

Another user suggested the worst fear for Americans would come true. “We are knocking Justin Gaethje out cold on the White House Lawn in front of Trump,” the user commented. Notably, President Donald Trump wasn’t happy about a Puerto Rican rapper performing at the Super Bowl LX halftime, which says a lot about Topuria’s potential win over the American Gaethje.

Someone else predicted an even worse fate for ‘The Highlight’. The fan claimed: “Murders at the white house incoming, Justin and Chandler’s heads coming off.” However, the 37-year-old proved with his last fight that he can’t be entirely counted out.

Predictions didn’t change as more people chimed in. “Our American is about to get slimed,” the user wrote. The loss for ‘The Highlight’ will be even more significant since it would happen on the country’s birthday.

It seems people have already given up on Justin Gaethje. However, can ‘The Highlight’ defy the odds when the night finally comes? Who do you think will win?