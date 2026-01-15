‘American Khamzat Chimaev’ Denies Special Treatment After UFC Forced Him to Prove His Ethnicity

Is Dana White’s privilege still a thing? Maybe for some fighters, but clearly not for everyone. For instance, fighters from Khabib Nurmagomedov to Conor McGregor have always been able to proudly raise their country’s flag inside the UFC. Although this tradition was briefly paused due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it has now returned. Even though the tradition has returned, ‘American Chimaev’ had to prove a point before he got permission to hold his ancestral country’s flag.

Last year, the UFC came under fire for removing Belal Muhammad’s Palestinian flag. Although he was born in the U.S. and is an American citizen, Muhammad chose to honor his ancestral country, Palestine. Following the backlash, the UFC quickly restored the flag. For Anthony Hernandez, however, representing his country of descent hasn’t been as straightforward as he prepares to face Sean Strickland at the UFC Houston event.

Dana White and Co. demand proof of heritage from Anthony Hernandez

“The UFC almost didn’t let me walk out to represent Mexico anymore because I had to show a f*cking proof of residency from Mexico,” Anthony Hernandez told Ariel Helwani.

Throughout his MMA career, ‘Fluffy’ has represented the United States, where he was born, and his UFC profile still shows the American flag. Born and raised in Dunnigan, California, ‘Fluffy’ has always had deep roots in Mexico.

“I had to go jump through some hoops real quick and find my f–king grandparents’ birth certificates and show that they’re from Mexico. I’m technically 1st generation because my grandfather was smuggled in, and then on my mom’s side, I’m 2nd generation,” Hernandez added.

“My grandpa had five boys, and then he smuggled four of them across the border to Texas, so my dad had two birthdays growing up. I’d for sure want to go out there,” Hernandez stated.

The UFC has since approved his request, and the update is expected to appear on the promotion’s official website soon.

With UFC Houston still more than a month away, Anthony Hernandez will walk out under the Mexican flag for the first time. As the promotion looks to strengthen its Mexican presence, Brandon Moreno continues to carry much of that responsibility. Diego Lopes, meanwhile, trains in Mexico but still represents Brazil inside the Octagon.

Now, a win over Sean Strickland could push ‘Fluffy’ one step closer to a title shot against reigning champion Khamzat Chimaev. That matchup would intrigue fans, as both fighters showcase elite ground games, which is why Strickland once called Anthony Hernandez the “American Khamzat Chimaev.”

Still, Hernandez isn’t aiming for that as his ultimate goal.

‘Fluffy’ reveals what really drives him in his UFC journey

Get in. Get rich. Get out. That’s the path UFC megastar Conor McGregor once followed, and now Mexican-American Anthony Hernandez wants to do the same. He knows MMA takes a brutal toll on the body, including the risk of CTE and other long-term issues, so he doesn’t plan to drag out his career. Hernandez has bigger dreams beyond the U.S.

“I’ve had talks with my mom to figure out how to get a house out there. I would love to go out there,” Hernandez told Ariel Helwani. Getting back to his roots won’t be cheap, but Hernandez is all in on making it happen. He doesn’t concern himself with questioning Dana White and Co. or his managers; right now, he concentrates fully on fighting and seizing every opportunity the promotion gives him.

“At the end of the day I’m just trying to make money and get the f*k out of this game. I don’t know how long I’ll stay [till the wheels fall off basically.] As long as my body lets me. If I can’t train and I can’t do s** , then I’ll hang ’em up, but for now I’m hungry as hell. I’ve got plans that I need to have done… I’m trying to just go MIA, build my private ranch, have my house, have a private gym, and probably never hear from nobody again,” Hernandez confirmed.

Hernandez was close to earning a title shot, but he pulled out of his fight against Reinier de Ridder in Vancouver, allowing Brendan Allen to step in. Now, he’s returning next month. So, how do you see his upcoming matchup against Sean Strickland? Could he take down the former champ? Drop your opinion below.