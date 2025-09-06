American UFC Fighter Sparks Khamzat Chimaev Flashbacks as Europe Faces Paris Disappointment

The UFC returned to Paris in style, kicking off its 2025 card with a statement-making women’s strawweight clash. First up, American star Sam Hughes took center stage against Irish prospect Shauna Bannon, and from the opening bell, it was all ‘Sampage’. Using relentless wrestling reminiscent of Khamzat Chimaev, she controlled the pace, neutralizing ‘Mama B’ at every turn. Then, by the second round at 1:58, Hughes locked in a clean rear-naked choke, forcing a tap and dismantling Bannon with a performance that left fans and commentators stunned.

With the win, Sam Hughes extended her streak to three, and for anyone still questioning her skills, it was a reminder of the elite level of her ground game—so sharp that even some male fighters would take notice. Michael Bisping had dismissed her as a “generic American fighter,” yet the Everett standout’s display silenced the doubters. In the post-fight interview, she highlighted her power and precision, shutting down Conor McGregor’s pick, Shauna Bannon, who he had hyped on Instagram before the event with the caption: “Let’s go, Shauna!”

While the women’s strawweight fight set the tone, the main card spotlight belonged to the middleweight blockbuster: Nassourdine Imavov versus Caio Borralho. The winner would claim the No. 1 contender spot and stake a claim as a future threat to reigning middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev, further adding anticipation to the Paris night.

Sam Hughes, now 33, debuted in the UFC in 2020. She struggled early, losing three consecutive fights and testing her momentum. Over time, she found her rhythm and racked up key wins, despite a few setbacks. Today, ‘Sampage’ commands attention with a bold, aggressive style in every performance. If she keeps this trajectory, she will break into the top 10 soon, proving that experience and persistence can reshape a fighter’s path.

Nassourdine Imavov vows to prove himself at UFC Paris for a future Khamzat Chimaev clash

Saturday night at UFC Paris, home favorite Nassourdine Imavov steps into the cage ranked number two at middleweight, trailing only former champion Dricus Du Plessis, who fell decisively to Khamzat Chimaev last month. But even a win over the surging Caio Borralho might not hand him a guaranteed title shot.

Flashback to February: Imavov knocked out former champion Israel Adesanya, and it looked like the door to gold had opened. Fast forward, and that opportunity slipped—’Borz’ claimed the spotlight, leaving Imavov in the wings. Now, the path to the top is crowded, competitive, and anything but straightforward, with Reinier De Ridder and Anthony Hernandez also in the mix as UFC Vancouver headliners.

Despite that, Imavov remains unfazed and confident he’ll secure his spot with another highlight-reel performance on Saturday. “No, I’m not disappointed,” he told MMAFighting’s Mike Heck. “I know my worth, and after this fight, I’m going to be the number one contender. What I’ve done in this weight class? No one else has done that. Those other contenders? They didn’t achieve what I did. “I’m on a different level from anyone else in the division. Right now, my focus is this fight, but after that, it’s all about Khamzat and preparing properly. I’m just different from everyone else in this weight class.”

With UFC Vancouver set for October 18, debate is heating up among fans. Is it fair for Dana White to push back Imavov’s title shot? Or does the upcoming headliner between Reinier De Ridder and Anthony Hernandez create a logical path for the winner of Imavov vs. Caio Borralho? Share your take below.