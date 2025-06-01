Americans Revolt Against Donald Trump’s Decision for Dana White’s UFC 316 at New Jersey

Who’s the biggest UFC fan ever? That’s a tough one—after all, it could easily be the millions of loyal fans who tune in week after week. But if we had to pick one name, it’s got to be the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump. Time and again, he’s lit up the arena with his high-profile appearances, and it looks like he’ll be walking side by side with Dana White once again.

The POTUS and the president of the UFC go way back. Donald Trump played a big role in helping the company rise to prominence by hosting UFC 30 and 31 at his Trump Taj Mahal venue. Since then, he’s been closely associated with the promotion. He also had the backing of UFC head honcho Dana White, who didn’t just support him publicly but also played a key role in his presidential campaign.

Because of that history, Donald Trump has become part of the UFC spectacle. One standout moment was at UFC 309, when he showed up with members of his cabinet to watch UFC 309, where Jon Jones even danced out the President’s signature dance right in front of him after defeating Miocic. Then, at UFC 314 in Miami, Trump made another headline-grabbing appearance. He brought his family, cabinet members like VP JD Vance and Tulsi Gabbard, and sat cageside with none other than Elon Musk and his son, making it one of the most star-studded audiences in UFC history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, continuing his long-standing love for the sport, the POTUS is expected to head to the Prudential Center on June 7 to catch the highly anticipated bantamweight clash between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili rematch at UFC 316. One Instagram account, westtilldeath, even shared the news with the caption: “President Donald Trump will be attending the UFC 316 PPV to watch Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2 on June 7th next weekend in Newark, New Jersey!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Till Death (@westtilldeath) Expand Post

After the Miami event, this would mark Donald Trump’s second UFC appearance of the year. And let’s be honest—his presence adds to the overall spectacle. But ever since the post started making rounds on the internet, not everyone in the American audience seems thrilled about his upcoming appearance. Let’s see what they have been saying.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans show disappointment at Donald Trump’s upcoming appearance at UFC 316

One fan didn’t hold back, posting an unhinged take: “Terrible president attending UFC event??? Now I have to watch it.” They’re not a fan of the POTUS, but whether they’re expecting drama or just being sarcastic isn’t exactly clear. Another user kept it short and blunt, saying, “I don’t care,” which probably suggests they’re just here for the high-level combat and nothing else.

Another user took a direct shot at Trump’s presidential priorities, commenting, “Doesn’t he have more important things to do?” That was quickly followed by another fan chiming in, “Damn, we’re not even gonna get a chance to see the fights—camera’s gonna pan to their daddy every 5 seconds.” Ironically, that’s the exact kind of criticism Darren Till once threw at Dana White, after the UFC boss slammed boxing for constantly cutting away from the action to focus on celebrities instead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trump indeed adds a certain level of grandeur to the event, but not everyone’s convinced it’ll translate into pay-per-view buys. One user mocked the announcement, saying, “They announcing it like it’s gonna sell more PPVs.” That might be true or not, considering the President does have a loyal fan base. Another fan took a jab at the UFC 316 lineup, writing, “Bro about to watch a mid card.” Still, not all reactions were negative. One user commented, “Hope he’s at 317 too.” Who knows—maybe Trump will show up at the T-Mobile Arena next time around.

The President of the United States will always be the center of attention at any UFC event he chooses to attend—and his appearance at UFC 316 will no doubt grab headlines, just like it has in the past. With that said, are you excited to see him at fight night? Drop your thoughts and let us know what you think!