Amid $25M Hit, Dana White Faces Questions on UFC’s Decision to Cut 6 Notable Fighters

Dana White might not boast Elon Musk’s level of wealth just yet, but over the years, the UFC president has built a sizeable fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 56-year-old is estimated to be worth around $500 million. However, the outspoken CEO doesn’t always come out ahead—sometimes he loses big.

One example is his $25 million-plus debt with the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. According to Casino[dot]org, “Though not confirmed, the UFC boss owes the Las Vegas-based casino operator as much as $50 million for credit extended to him so that he could play high-limit baccarat and blackjack.” While Dana White Piles up debt with his gambling habit, several fighters have been released from the promotion, most notably six names that have caught the public eye.

Who are the six fighters booted from the UFC?

Combat Forever reported on Instagram that Tony Ferguson, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Guram Kutateladze, Bryan Battle, Kron Gracie, and Jordan Vucenic were among the “notable fighters who were cut from the UFC in 2025.” Ferguson’s departure marked the end of an era—after nearly 14 years with the promotion, the former interim lightweight champion was officially removed from the roster following an eight-fight losing streak.

Heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik was released after suffering a defeat to Sergei Pavlovich in Dubai. Guram Kutateladze was cut in April, leaving the UFC with a 2–3 record in the lightweight division. Bryan Battle’s run ended after he missed weight for the second straight fight. Kron Gracie, a member of MMA’s most storied family, was released following three consecutive losses. Finally, Jordan Vucenic was let go after going 0–2 in the UFC.

Reacting to the list, fans quickly started asking questions.

Dana White might want to reconsider Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with big opinions on the matter. One user advocated against Rozenstruik’s removal from the UFC. “Rozenstruik was competitive… I enjoyed his fights,” the user commented. The 37-year-old had three Performance of the Night bonuses and a recent 3-2 run in his last five fights, including wins over Tai Tuivasa and Shamil Gaziev.

The next user seemed surprised to hear about another fighter. “Guram got cut? I didn’t even know,” the user commented. Despite a promising debut win over Mateusz Gamrot in October 2020, Kutateladze suffered injuries and visa issues that led to him withdrawing from four of his last five scheduled bouts.

Meanwhile, this user decided to crack a joke. “Tony cut the UFC,” the user wrote. Since being released from the UFC, Ferguson has signed with GFL and fought in a boxing match against Salt Papi, which he won. And now, he has multiple fight offers.

Another user brought up Rozenstruik again. “Rozenstruik shouldn’t have been cut at all,” the user warned. Perhaps a few great performances outside the UFC can earn him a ride back to the promotion.

Someone else was optimistic about Vucenic. “Vucenic is young enough to come back,” the user wrote. The 29-year-old failed to adapt to the UFC. Some more experience outside can help him claw his way back.

It seems that despite the UFC’s decision to cut these six fighters, some names still had fans wanting to see more. Yet, the promotion has made its call, and there’s no turning back. Which of these fighters do you think deserved another shot inside the Octagon?