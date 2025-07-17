Amy Askren Sends 4-Word Emotional Message to $3.2B Brand After Ben’s Lung Transplant

UFC veteran Ben Askren is currently facing the toughest battle of his life. After spending weeks in a coma, he is now awake and learning to adapt to a new set of lungs. The former ONE champion has become a major focus in the MMA world, as news of his critical medical condition continues to draw widespread attention. Doctors diagnosed Askren with pneumonia caused by a severe staph infection just over a month ago.

The illness caused irreversible damage to his lungs, ultimately requiring a double lung transplant. In the U.S., such life-saving procedures come with staggering costs—and unfortunately, ‘Funky’s health insurance did not cover the transplant. Thanks to an outpouring of support from fans across the globe—and generous financial assistance from figures like Jake Paul, Dana White, the Askren family was able to meet the medical expenses. Now, a $3.2 billion fast-food giant has also stepped in to provide financial support for Askren’s continued recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Culver’s joins fight to support Ben Askren’s recovery costs

Although Ben is now out of the coma and on the road to recovery, his family continues to face substantial medical costs. Stepping up to help, popular American fast-casual chain Culver’s has announced a dedicated fundraiser. Wrestler Ryan Woods announced in an Instagram post—later reposted by Amy Askren—that Culver’s of Wales will host a ‘Benefit Night’ on August 19 from 4 PM to 8 PM.

AD

Culver’s stated they are “proud to work with the family and friends of Ben Askren to contribute towards the medical costs of an emergency double lung transplant.” During the event, Culver’s will donate 25% of all sales to support Askren’s continued recovery. Amy Askren, sharing the post on her Instagram story, added a heartfelt message: “just the best community.”

via Imago Ben Askren celebrates after beating Robbie Lawler in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 235, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Founded 40 years ago by a couple in Wisconsin, Culver’s has transformed into a powerhouse brand worth $3.2 billion, boasting over 1,000 locations across 26 states, with a strong presence in the Midwest. The company boasts a workforce of over 20,000 and positions itself as a formidable rival to fast food behemoths such as McDonald’s. The Culver family continues to own the franchise, stepping up at a crucial moment to provide essential support as Ben Askren’s condition improves with each passing day.

Askren’s health battle goes beyond just financial implications; it has sparked a vital conversation in the combat sports arena—especially among young and aspiring fighters—about the real dangers posed by infections like staph. If not addressed, these infections can escalate rapidly into life-threatening situations, as demonstrated by Funky’s tragic case.

Ben Askren recounts his harrowing struggle with a deadly infection

More than a month after falling into a coma, Ben Askren opened his eyes last week for the first time in weeks—a major milestone in his long and difficult recovery. In a courageous video recorded from his hospital bed, the former UFC fighter shared an emotional message with his fans. Still bedridden and speaking with difficulty, ‘Funky’ offered a heartfelt update following his emergency double lung transplant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although the procedure took place on June 30, Ben Askren waited nearly two weeks before releasing the video. In the clip, he revealed a dramatic physical toll from the ordeal, noting that he has lost 50 pounds in just 45 days. Reflecting on the experience, the Wisconsin native admitted he has no memory of what happened during that time.

“I actually just read through my wife’s journal because I don’t remember anything between April 28th and July 2,” Ben Askren said. “I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds. Not ideal.” Once a top-tier competitor in the UFC’s welterweight and middleweight divisions, ‘Funky’ now weighs just 147 pounds. He remarked on the staggering weight loss, “I haven’t been 147 pounds since I was 15 years old,” he said.

Still, ‘Funky’ made sure to express his gratitude to those who have rallied behind him during this life-threatening journey. Acknowledging the overwhelming support from the wrestling circles, he said: “The outpouring of love from the wrestling community was just amazing. It felt so good,” Ben Askren shared. “I feel motivated to keep giving back. I love you guys and appreciate you guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fan reaction on X has been overwhelmingly supportive—with memes and messages praising his toughness, often tagging #FunkyStrong. Reddit threads mirror this sentiment: one user wrote, “Watching Funky survive that is next‑level tough. He really did die four times and came back.”

As Ben Askren begins the long road to recovery, we join the combat sports world in wishing him strength, healing, and a full return to health.