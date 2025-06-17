“And This Guy Wanted [Conor McGregor]”: KSI Handed Harsh Reality Check After Demetrious Johnson Taps Him in 12 Seconds

If we’re talking about the all-time greats in combat sports, it would be a crime to leave out the man who conquered both the UFC and ONE Championship, Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson. Known for his unmatched dominance in the flyweight division, the Madisonville native boasts a stellar 25-4 record. His name is etched in history, and when YouTuber KSI dared to test his mettle, it turned out to be a massive miscalculation.

Remember when Bradley Martyn claimed that he could defeat the former flyweight champion simply because he’s much bigger? These comments by the controversial bodybuilder sparked a debate between bodybuilders and MMA practitioners. Well, after these comments, many from the bodybuilding community thought that they would survive in a gym against some of the baddest men and women on the planet.

And the UK’s most famous YouTuber, KSI, got a rude awakening on the mats when he tried to survive just one minute against Demetrious Johnson. The YouTuber-boxer came in confident, thinking he could last a minute against the former flyweight champion in grappling, especially starting in full mount. But reality hit fast.

Hoping to survive a minute, KSI tried his best to counter Johnson, but ‘Mighty Mouse’ flipped the script in seconds, slipping out and taking KSI’s back with surgical precision multiple times. Each time, ‘DJ’ submitted KSI in under 30 seconds, with most of the taps coming in at the 10-second mark, one at 12 seconds, and another at 17 seconds. Takedown after takedown forced KSI to withdraw from the friendly face-off, as Demetrious Johnson established himself as the dominant force. At the end of the video, KSI admitted, “Ohhh My god, he just manhandled me.” Looking at ‘Mighty Mouse’ taking on KSI, the fans couldn’t hold back from sliding a few remarks in.

Fans react as KSI gets manhandled by Demetrious Johnson

With a career record of 25 victories and 4 defeats, Demetrious Johnson has finished most of his opponents. Additionally, he once grappled against someone twice his size and still came out victorious. Yet, one of the social media users joked that Johnson could have done more against KSI, writing, “He would have tapped faster if you took off his durag.”

With his boxing career nowhere to be seen, KSI faced a new barrage of criticism from the community: “Getting a tap in 12 seconds is insane. Regardless of who you’re rolling with.” Furthermore, one social media user was flabbergasted by the friendly back-and-forth between KSI and Demetrious Johnson: “Safe to say, I did not have Mighty Mouse teab—ing KSI on my bingo card this year.”

Conor McGregor and KSI have repeatedly called each other out over the last few years. After Anthony Joshua’s victory over Robert Helenius in a boxing match in London, McGregor took the mic and targeted the YouTuber, saying, “I know your man KSI is in the crowd, yeah? He couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg-boxing factory… So if he wants to get in here, I’ll give him a final—bare—knuckle, if he wants.” Despite the occasional callouts, their fight never really happened. Looking at this, a social media user wrote, “And this guy wanted McGregor in MMA.”

Moreover, another fan expressed that unless you are the top talents of the grappling world, you will not be able to navigate against Demetrius Johnson, “Unless you Gordon or Craig you ain’t surviving…” Last but not least, a fan took shots at Bradley Martyn, “Bradley in shambles right now watching this.”

KSI and ‘Mighty Mouse’ share a cordial relationship. But that does not mean that fans will forget the difference in skill levels. Will this make it harder for the influencer to get big-name fights? Let us know in the comments.