Anderson Silva Makes Historic Leap With LASD Graduation at 50

Anderson Silva has recently added another surprising chapter to his story, and it’s one that does not include knockouts or title belts. The UFC icon is still going strong at the age of 50. But instead of chasing another fight, he’s testing his limits in a completely other field, one that is far from the spotlight but just as intense.

After years of contributing behind the scenes for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, ‘The Spider’ recently took things to the next level. He completed the Instructor School (FIS) course, a tough, physically demanding program, and received his formal instructor title with the LASD.

Anderson Silva made the announcement in a lengthy Instagram post, detailing his path and the mindset that took him there. “Over my almost 17 years living in Los Angeles,” he wrote, “I have been improving, dedicating myself, and constantly seeking to learn in order to turn my martial knowledge into something useful for LASD.”

He described the event as one of the most difficult of his life, with “Completion Day” in Huntington Beach testing every inch of his endurance. Team drills, tactical exercises, and nonstop movement under fatigue made it feel like a fight camp, but without the cage to be seen.

‘The Spider’ praised the Strength Training Unit and his instructors for getting him through it. “The brotherhood, the effort, the respect—that’s what pushed us to the limit,” he wrote. The new title may not come with gold, but it carries weight.

While Silva is unlikely to serve as a full-time deputy, he is expected to have a specialized role in physical training, self-defense, and performance conditioning. It’s a natural fit for one of the most technically brilliant fighters in MMA history, who is now applying those skills in a very different setting. But is he completely done with fighting now? Especially with this new role in hand?

Anderson Silva is not done fighting

Even with his new obligations, Anderson Silva hasn’t lost his desire to compete. Earlier this year, he returned for an exhibition boxing fight against his longtime nemesis, Chael Sonnen. It was more civil than their previous fights, but it reassured fans that Silva’s fighting spirit remains, even if the stakes have changed.

In fact, during an appearance on The Art of Ward podcast, Silva stated clearly that he has no plans to retire from combat sports. “I’m never retiring,” he declared. “I train every day. Physical training every day; two days a week I train Jiu-Jitsu, and yesterday I trained in boxing and also Muay Thai.”

The former middleweight champion likened himself to special forces in the army, as he is always prepared. That wasn’t just a metaphor. He argued that he only needs a date, an opponent, and a weight class.

Silva is 50 years old and understands that the UFC will most likely not contact him for a fight. But this hasn’t stopped him before. Whether it’s another exhibition or a surprise booking, ‘The Spider’ isn’t done getting into the Octagon.