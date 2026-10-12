Anderson Silva Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-UFC Star Who Got Shot Multiple Times in Ambush

Anderson Silva has sent some love Tim Kennedy’s way after the former UFC fighter and Green Beret was shot multiple times in a deadly ambush in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. ‘The Spider’ had a heartfelt message for Kennedy as he wished him a speedy recovery, while also remembering former New Zealand special forces soldier Justin Conaglen, who lost his life in the September 17 attack.

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“Hey brother, I heard about the terrible news. Strength to you and your family. We’re all praying that you get well. God bless,” Silva wrote on his Instagram. “Tim Kennedy, our brother and fellow former UFC MMA fighter and former Green Beret, was shot several times, mainly in the leg, during an ambush on September 17 in the Democratic Republic of Congo while working a private security contract.

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“He survived his injuries and an evacuation of about eight hours and then was taken for treatment in the United States. In the same attack, former New Zealand SAS soldier Justin Conaglen was killed, and a third member of the crew was also injured. Prayers for Tim Kennedy for Justin Conaglen family and everyone involved in this case.”

Imago May 19, 2016 – Afghanistan – UFC fighter Tim Kennedy performs at the National Guard USO Tour May 19, 2016 in Afghanistan. Afghanistan PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp138 20160519_zaa_p138_027 May 19 2016 Afghanistan UFC Fighter Tim Kennedy performs AT The National Guard USO Tour May 19 2016 in Afghanistan Afghanistan PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAp138 20160519_zaa_p138_027

According to Reuters, Tim Kennedy was part of a team hired by Vectus Global, a private security firm founded by Erik Prince, the man behind Blackwater. The team was reportedly tasked with protecting mining revenues, cracking down on smuggling, and helping the Congolese government collect taxes.

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The New York Times reported that the former UFC fighter was travelling with a group of contractors and Congolese soldiers when the ambush unfolded in the country’s eastern highlands. The region has been caught up in fighting between government forces and a rebel group. Reports suggested that around 20 people were killed or injured in the attack, with several fatalities.

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Justin Conaglen, a former New Zealand special forces soldier, was among those who lost their lives in the ambush. He had taken unpaid leave from the New Zealand military in March before officially leaving in August. His remains were later brought back home, and he was cremated on October 1 after a memorial service at a rugby club in Taipa.

Anderson Silva kept his message simple, but the support behind it was clear. As Tim Kennedy fights to recover from the attack and Conaglen’s loved ones grieve their loss, the UFC legend made sure his former colleague knew he wasn’t facing this alone.

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Tim Kennedy receiving treatment in the United States after being shot thrice

Tim Kennedy is reportedly on the road to recovery after taking three bullets to the leg during the ambush. The former UFC fighter was evacuated from the region and brought back to the United States, where he’s now receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

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But getting him home was no quick trip. According to reports cited by the New York Times, the 47-year-old was first taken to Burundi before being transferred to South Africa. He received treatment at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg before finally being flown to the U.S.

The entire evacuation reportedly took around eight hours, making for a long journey as he sought further medical care. There’s still not much known about the former fighter’s recovery, but reports suggest he’s doing better. After being caught in an ambush that killed several people and left others injured, making it back to the U.S. marks a major step in his fight to recover.

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Tim Kennedy has spent years juggling two demanding worlds: professional MMA and military service. Over a career spanning roughly 15 years, the 47-year-old put together an 18-6 record across the UFC, World Extreme Cagefighting, and Strikeforce.

His UFC stint wrapped up in 2017, with Kennedy finishing his run in the promotion at 3-2. But fighting inside the cage was only part of his story. Kennedy joined the U.S. Army in 2004 through the 18X Special Forces program and eventually became a Green Beret, completing multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2009, he moved from active duty to the Texas Army National Guard, allowing him to keep serving while pursuing his MMA career. His background as both a Green Beret and a professional fighter is what made him a familiar name in the MMA and military communities.

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As Tim Kennedy begins his recovery, Anderson Silva has made it clear that his fellow fighter is in his thoughts. But with the ambush claiming lives and leaving others injured, the tragedy in Congo goes far beyond one man’s fight to get back on his feet.