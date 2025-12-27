Anderson Silva’s Cop Career Choice Draws Candid Confession From Ex-UFC Champ

The post-fight chapters of MMA legends are rarely the same. Some fade slowly, some pursue familiar adrenaline in new cages, and some take unexpected paths. Anderson Silva‘s next action falls squarely in the last category. The idea of ‘The Spider’ swapping gloves for a badge seemed strange at first.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But then the Beverly Hills Police Department made it real with a calm, formal acknowledgement that this was neither cosplay nor curiosity. Anderson Silva was no longer flirting with an idea. He was inching toward it. And that shift is what caught the attention of fighters across the roster, particularly Belal Muhammad, who presented it in a way that only a peer could.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belal Muhammad reacts to Anderson Silva’s new avenue

Unlike what many would’ve thought, ‘Remember The Name’ didn’t mock the idea or do a lot of overthinking either. On his YouTube channel, he described the UFC legend’s decision as part of a pattern that fighters eventually face. Muhammad cited Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley as examples of fighters figuring out who they are after the UFC.

And as is the case with Anderson Silva, not everyone remains committed to fighting. Some just refocus the discipline. However, what truly made Belal Muhammad pause wasn’t the logic, but the image. “He’s about to be a cop, which is crazy,” he laughed on his YouTube channel, quickly softening it with imagination rather than doubt.

The former UFC welterweight champion saw ‘The Spider’ as the polar opposite of an authority figure to be feared. “I don’t want to get pulled over. He’ll just seem like the nicest cop. Like he’ll just let everybody go.” It was half a joke and half an accurate portrayal of the Brazilian’s demeanor.

ADVERTISEMENT

That tone matters, as Anderson Silva’s career has never been about intimidation for its own sake. It was about control, restraint, and presence. Belal Muhammad’s reaction picked up on this instinctively. The thought of Silva enforcing the law didn’t feel aggressive; instead, it felt oddly consistent with who he has always been outside of violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Belal Muhammad’s comments also convey an unsaid level of respect. Finding an “avenue” is difficult when you’ve spent your whole adult life in combat. Many fighters struggle with the shift. ‘Remember The Name’ wasn’t mocking Silva for choosing something unexpected; he was praising the courage required to start over in public. But before ‘The Spider’ is done with his police academy training, there might be just one last fight heading his way.

Silva gets called out by a former UFC middleweight

Well, it seems like Anderson Silva never truly exits the fight conversation. Even when discussing discipline, service, and life beyond combat, his performances keep drawing him back in. The knockout of Tyron Woodley didn’t feel ceremonial or nostalgic. Instead, it seemed to be a reminder that the instinct is still alive and strong enough to attract more fight opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, it is Yoel Romero who wants a piece of ‘The Spider.’ Romero wasted no time in setting his sights higher after winning the interim light heavyweight wrestling title at the age of 48. “I’m coming for boxing,” he said. “Anderson Silva beat up Tyron Woodley, but he called out the wrong name. Come on, my man… You need to fight me.”

It was blunt and familiar, with ‘Soldier of God’ framing the challenge as unfinished business rather than just a callout. After all, both Silva and Romero ruled the middleweight division, but at different times, just missing each other during their primes. Now, as Silva prepares for police academy training, a new, exciting opportunity stands at his doorstep.

The first decision leads forward toward structure and service. The other draws him back to a dream match that never happened. One that is definitely more exciting than his chosen opponent, Chris Weidman, as ‘Soldier of God’ holds an incredible knockout win over him through a flying knee KO back in 2016. So now, whether Silva responds or not, the fact that Yoel Romero still sees him as ‘the’ fight says everything.