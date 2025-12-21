Andre Arlovski Breaks Silence on Jack Doherty Brawl at Paul vs. Joshua

Last week hit social media influencers hard. Inside the ring, Andrew Tate and Jake Paul both suffered losses. Outside the ring, though, social media influencer Jack Doherty grabbed headlines after he got into a backstage altercation with ex- UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski inside Miami’s Kaseya Center.

What started as a minor bump soon sparked the exchange, and the situation escalated quickly once a member of Doherty’s group confronted Arlovski. Video of the moment shows punches thrown before security separated everyone. Now, days after the brawl, Andrei Arlovski has finally broken his silence.

Andrei Arlovski explains what sparked the backstage clash with Jack Doherty and his crew

“After the fight, we were heading to the parking lot. In front of me walked my friend with his pregnant wife. He bumped him with his shoulder,” Andrei Arlovski told Ushatayka’s Ilya Andreev. “Then my wife was walking, and I was following. I put my hand between her and him, trying to make sure he didn’t touch my wife. Maybe I pushed him a little, and then it escalated from behind.”

Later, when Ilya Andreev asked Andrei Arlovski about the motives behind Jack Doherty’s actions and whether it was serious or just a prank, ‘The Pitbull’ explained that Doherty’s team had been roaming around with cameras and microphones.

“People were literally looking for a fight. I’m telling you, they really wanted to pick a fight, but they chose the wrong person,” Andrei Arlovski added.

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Anthony Joshua fights Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00118

Jack Doherty has built a reputation as a troublesome YouTuber, thriving on pranks, stunts, and confrontational content. Basically, he provokes others to stay in the spotlight, which has become his bread and butter.After the brawl, Doherty made headlines on nearly every MMA news outlet. And now, is he trying to be the next Adin Ross or N3on? Who’s to say?

Doherty has gotten slapped on live streams multiple times, irritating others.

But this time, the situation escalated far beyond expectation, as no one anticipated the influencer would spark controversy involving a 46-year-old respected MMA fighter like Andrei Arlovski and his family. Arlovski, once a dominant force under Dana White & Co., has retired from MMA but continues to compete in bare-knuckle matches, even after being diagnosed with cancer.

Arlovski shares details about his cancer treatment and life after surgery

Andrei Arlovski has defeated countless opponents and captured the UFC belt, but he has also survived cancer three times and continues to compete at the highest level. As a UFC champion, cancer survivor, and now a peak performance coach, ‘The Pitbull’ lives the life he envisioned despite its challenges. On top of that, he also helps others overcome their struggles.

When news of Andrei Arlovski’s cancer emerged, he initially kept it private. However, he recently spoke about it in an interview with Ilya Andreev. “I had a tumor in my kidney. Surgery was on February 24, 2025, and a month later I was fighting again. I want to show people that even after cancer, you should never give up or lose faith,” ‘The Pitbull’ revealed.

Even after his diagnosis, The American-Belarusian star has stayed remarkably active. This year, he has already fought three times, including an exhibition boxing match, and he will also compete in an upcoming bare-knuckle title fight on February 7. “I feel great, everything is in order,” Andrei Arlovski added.

Andrei Arlovski continues to inspire others, including the next generation of fighters. So, what are your thoughts on the latest provocative move by the influencer targeting him? Share your opinion in the comments below.