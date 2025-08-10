Andre Fili Reveals Why He Refused to Oblige Rodriguez’s Max Holloway Point Down at UFC Vegas 109

Andre Fili‘s gritty performance at UFC Vegas 109 was about more than just landing punches and takedowns; it was also about standing his ground in the mental game. In the final moments of a tight battle with Christian Rodriguez, ‘Touchy’ faced a moment that revealed exactly what kind of fighter he is. When Rodriguez tried to entice him with a “point down” gesture popularized by Max Holloway, Fili flatly refused to play along. But why? Doesn’t he want a big highlight moment?

Fili stated in the post-fight press conference why he declined the call. “I don’t need to stand there and go, ‘Okay, point at the ground. Let’s go.” Inside the cage, he believes that respect and intelligence are more important than showmanship. “Diapers are expensive, groceries are expensive,” he joked, emphasizing the reality behind every fight.

While ‘Touchy’ admires Holloway’s ability to execute the move with power and precision, he isn’t interested in following a flashy script only to create drama. “If I ever fought Max again and he pointed at the ground, I’d say the same thing: ‘No, f— off. Leave me alone.” This mindset defined the fight itself tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andre Fili and Christian Rodriguez fought through three hard rounds of leg kicks, counters, and clinch work. Rodriguez attempted to apply pressure with takedowns and hard blows, but Fili’s quick reactions and movement kept him competitive throughout. The fight was close and intense, with both men pushing each other to their limits.

AD

In the final seconds, rather than falling for Rodriguez’s bait, the 35-year-old stuck to his plan of moving and landing strikes on his own terms. That refusal to play mental games paid off when the judges gave ‘Touchy’ a split decision victory, surprising many, including Fili and veteran Daniel Cormier.

Ultimately, Andre Fili’s refusal to take part in the “point down” moment was not motivated by a desire to avoid missing out on highlights. It was a statement about who he is as a fighter: someone who prioritizes smart, disciplined battle over theatrics. After all, he has to pay for those diapers, as ‘Touchy’ finally found something cooler than fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andre Fili talks about his newfound motivation.

Andre Fili’s refusal to participate in theatrics such as the “point down” moment makes even more sense given the new chapter in his life. Becoming a father has transformed his objectives and mentality, providing him with far more incentive than any highlight reel.

‘Touchy’ no longer sees fighting as the only focus of his life; it is now part of a larger picture that includes being a father and husband. “It’s like a superpower, man,” Fili said before UFC Vegas 109. “I feel like I wish I did this 10 years ago; it’s crazy. The drive, the motivation, and just the gratitude of these little moments.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Balancing fight week with the responsibilities of parenting has provided a new perspective. Waking up at home with his family and making breakfast with his wife and son—these are the moments that ignite his fire just as much as training. The 35-year-old admits that, for the first time in his life, something has topped fighting in importance.

“Fighting’s been the coolest thing in the world to me,” he said. “And now it’s the second coolest thing. He’s the first.” This newfound motivation is not only inspirational, but it is also reshaping ‘Touchy’s’ identity both inside and outside the cage. The diapers and baby toys are now part of his journey, reminding us all that the strongest fighters are often those fighting for more than just glory.