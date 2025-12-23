Andrei Arlovski vs. Jack Doherty Calls Grow Louder as Influencer’s Latest Move Backfires

“I was just walking by and he tries to kick me for no reason and that’s how it all started,” Jack Doherty lamented online against the blame for the backstage brawl with the former UFC heavyweight Champion, Andrei Arlovski, at the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua event in Miami this past weekend. After the hate piled up online for picking a fight with an ex-UFC champ, the controversial influencer claimed he was just walking by with his entourage when Arlovski exploded into a little karate kick. Arlovski, too, for his part, pushed back against Doherty’s assertion, claiming Doherty’s crew threw the first punch and he was simply protecting himself and his family. However, Doherty is now ready to settle the matters once and for all.

On the backstage undercard for the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Misfits fight, which garnered massive frenzy in the world of boxing, Doherty and Arlovski were making headlines with a clash fans have yet to make sense of. To bring the fiasco to an end and fish for viral content in the pursuit, the 22-year-old streamer has issued a challenge to the former UFC champion.

Taking to X, Doherty posted a video clip as he challenged Andrei Arlovski: “Guys, my security guard is down to box that Andre guy in a fight. So, Andrei, if you want to box my security guard or fight him. Let’s set it up. Let’s do it the right way, both you guys will get the biggest paydays of your lives, and me too, baby. You’re not leaving me out of this sh*t because I brought you back. We’re going to do a fight: My security vs. you. I’ll get all the money, but you two will fight. Let’s go.”

This was sure to crawl under the skin of the dedicated MMA fanbase who found his behaviour extremely inappropriate. One user expressed swapping the matchup, writing, “How about Andrei Arlovski vs Jack Doherty?” Other fans shared the sentiment, suggesting that Doherty himself fight Arlovski instead of hiding behind his security guy.

Comments like “Andrei Arlovski vs Jack Doherty. Give the world what we really want,” and “I think the people want Andrei Arlovski vs Jack Doherty. Make it happen,” speckled the comment section. If Doherty was just looking for engagement, he surely succeeded at that. But he cannot battle the negative rap the brawl has created.

Another user exclaimed on the optics of the proposed fight, as they wrote, “Bro… Arlovksi would finish you and your guard at the same time.” Moreover, a fan went so far as to toss direct digs at the influencer’s ‘combat’ skills in a hyperbolic comment, “How about a fight between you and a plushy. My money would be on the plushy.”

Commenting on the clickbait culture in social media nowadays, one fan wrote, “Imagine picking a fight with a UFC fighter then trying to promote a fight between him and your security guard. This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen.” Another Arlovski fan backed the fighter, sharing how the retired pro hasn’t lost his fighting groove: “That ‘Andrei guy’ you ‘brought back’ fought at Misfits last month and is on a 3-KO win streak, btw.”

Undoubtedly, Doherty’s tweet found the wrong audience, rubbing off the MMA fanbase in the wrong way. In another challenge, the YouTube influencer has called for a 1v4 bout with Arlovski against Doherty and his three bodyguards. Indeed, the incendiary influencer has succeeded in triggering the world of MMA, and that includes Arlovski himself.

Andrei Arlovski lifts the lid on the backstage brawl at the Jake-Joshua fight

It seems, according to the sentiment online, the former UFC heavyweight champion was yet another target of the YouTuber’s antics. However, after Doherty and his team bumped into Andrei Arlovski, the ‘Pitbull’ was in no mood to entertain the theatrics. As matters worsened with people from Doherty’s entourage throwing punches at the MMA fighter, Arlovski had to step in.

“First of all, I didn’t beat [up] anyone, I just stopped the threat,” Arlovski said on Instagram. “They were threatening me, my wife, my kid, and I have another friend [who was there]. I did what I was supposed to do, what every man is supposed to do. Stop the threat. I didn’t beat them. I just stopped the threat.”

Explaining how Arlovski only minimized the threat to his family and his friend, the fighter revealed that his wife helped him regain composure during the altercation in its early moments. Lifting the curtains on the details of the scuffle, Arlovski revealed that he got struck once. Moreover, answering to Doherty’s call, ‘Pitbull’ joked that he was open to fighting Doherty’s bodyguard.

Whether this saga ends in silence or another headline-grabbing stunt, the Doherty–Arlovski feud has become a clear case study in how influencer provocation collides with real combat credibility. What do you think—should Jack Doherty step into the ring himself as another influencer-turned-boxer, or is this all just clout-chasing gone too far?