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Andrew and Tristan Tate Arrested by U.S. Marshals Before Bare Knuckle Boxing Event in Miami

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 18, 2026 | 9:59 PM EDT

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Andrew and Tristan Tate Arrested by U.S. Marshals Before Bare Knuckle Boxing Event in Miami

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 18, 2026 | 9:59 PM EDT

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Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were on their way to make a scheduled appearance at IBA Bareknuckle 6, which is taking place in South Florida today. But before they could reach the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, the U.S. Marshals Service reportedly arrested the controversial duo.

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According to a report by TMZ, the outlet captured photos of both brothers in handcuffs as a crowd gathered around them while officers took them into custody. Initially, the charges against them remained unclear. But a subsequent report from FOX revealed that the Tate brothers were taken into custody on a sealed warrant after British prosecutors reportedly unveiled dozens of criminal charges against them.

“Today, U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Florida arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate pursuant to extradition proceedings,” a Justice Department spokesperson told Fox. “These arrests were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.” 

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

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