Andrew and Tristan Tate Arrested by U.S. Marshals Before Bare Knuckle Boxing Event in Miami

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were on their way to make a scheduled appearance at IBA Bareknuckle 6, which is taking place in South Florida today. But before they could reach the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, the U.S. Marshals Service reportedly arrested the controversial duo.

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According to a report by TMZ, the outlet captured photos of both brothers in handcuffs as a crowd gathered around them while officers took them into custody. Initially, the charges against them remained unclear. But a subsequent report from FOX revealed that the Tate brothers were taken into custody on a sealed warrant after British prosecutors reportedly unveiled dozens of criminal charges against them.

“Today, U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Florida arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate pursuant to extradition proceedings,” a Justice Department spokesperson told Fox. “These arrests were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.”

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This is a developing story…