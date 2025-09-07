Andrew Tate Eyes Move to Ireland After Elon Musk Backs Conor McGregor’s Presidential Run

Conor McGregor‘s presidential dreams have dominated headlines since the MMA superstar announced his candidacy for Ireland’s highest office. After visiting US President Donald Trump on St. Patrick’s Day, McGregor announced his campaign on social media, presenting himself as a champion of grassroots governance.

His strong words attacking Ireland’s political elite have attracted interest far beyond the island nation’s boundaries, with high-profile personalities such as Elon Musk giving him their support. And now, it seems like there is a new name on the list of backers, as social media star Andrew Tate has also expressed his support for the former UFC double champion and his run for the leadership throne.

After Elon Musk, Conor McGregor gets backed by Andrew Tate

Elon Musk was the first significant figure to support Conor McGregor’s campaign, expressing his belief that the Irish fighter would fight more for the people than any other candidate. The Tesla CEO’s backing surprised many, but it helped the Irishman reach a worldwide audience looking for strong, anti-establishment voices.

Shortly after Musk’s endorsement, controversial internet star Andrew Tate added his own support, tweeting, “My grandfather is from Limerick. I’m a quarter Irish. And if @TheNotoriousMMA becomes president, that’s where I’m moving.” Tate’s endorsement further polarized opinions, given his reputation as a man with some clearly provocative views.

Nonetheless, his support shows the rising intersection between celebrity culture, fringe politics, and social media activism. Conor McGregor’s campaign announcement itself was aggressive, urging voters to rally their local councilors and nominate him, presenting the election as an opportunity to fix a failed system.

His proposal to force referendums on all bills, while radical, reflects a broader desire among some individuals for more direct political engagement. Though many people remain skeptical of McGregor’s chances, the support of celebrities such as Elon Musk and Andrew Tate proves that his campaign is seen as more than a publicity stunt; it’s a potential rallying point for like-minded people dissatisfied with traditional politics. However, this presidential dream is not without its fair share of hurdles.

Major hurdles ahead of McGregor’s presidential dreams

Despite the hype, Conor McGregor’s path to presidency is filled with challenges. A Sky News survey of Irish lawmakers found nearly overwhelming opposition to his candidacy, with many labeling him as a bully. Experts such as Eoin O’Malley of Dublin City University have been blunt, claiming that ‘The Notorious’ has “not a hope in hell” of securing the necessary endorsements to even enter the race.

McGregor’s personal controversies only worsen his campaign. In 2024, a jury found him civilly responsible in the Nikita Hand case and awarded damages to the plaintiff—a judgment that was later upheld on appeal. Such instances have only damaged his public image, fueling fears that his polarizing persona would alienate rather than attract voters.

Even if ‘The Notorious’ overcomes these obstacles, Ireland’s unique election system provides an additional problem. The transferable vote system favors candidates with a broader, calmer appeal who may garner second- and third-preference votes. Conor McGregor’s confrontational style makes it unlikely that he will have the widespread, cross-party support required to win.

Nonetheless, McGregor is relying largely on his social media following, pushing them to pressure councillors to nominate him. So, as Conor McGregor continues to campaign from the sidelines, it remains to be seen if his campaign will remain a fringe spectacle or tap into deeper currents of populist dissatisfaction, making this presidential run one of Ireland’s most closely watched and controversial political gambles in recent memory.