Andrew Tate Trolled as Alex Pereira Claim Resurfaces After Disastrous Boxing Debut

Andrew Tate entered Misfits Boxing with baggage that he helped create himself. Long before his debut, he had freely discussed his kickboxing past, even claiming that he and Alex Pereira were intended to go one-on-one at some point. It was the type of statement that lingered quietly: controversial, bold, but never fully tested.

That changed when the fight with Chase DeMoor began to slip away from him. As the rounds progressed and Tate’s energy faded, the gap between reputation and reality became harder to overlook. By the end of the night, the conversation had changed altogether. Fans were not concerned about judges or scoreboards. They were digging up old words and comparing them to what they had just seen.

Fans tear into Andrew Tate as Alex Pereira talk comes back to haunt him

Inside the ring, Andrew Tate showed flashes early. He landed first, worked the body, and attempted to keep Chase DeMoor under pressure. But the pace caught up with him. As DeMoor’s pressure grew, the clinches intensified, and Tate’s gas tank visibly depleted. By the later rounds, he was taking more damage than delivering it, surviving exchanges rather than controlling them as the 29-year-old closed strongly to secure the decision.

That’s when the reactions became ruthless. Many fans believed Tate’s performance destroyed any credibility behind his Alex Pereira claim made earlier this year, when he said, “Pereira’s an OG. Pereira fought Sahak Parparyan, and I was supposed to fight Pereira a long time ago, but he ended up fighting Sahak instead back in the It’s Showtime days.”

So, as expected, fans did not waste a second in calling out ‘Top-G’ after this disastrous showing. “Tate looked like he’s never had a fight in his life. Ever,” one wrote. Another followed with, “After seeing his performance tonight. Alex would literally put him in the grave.” Others were blunt about the comparison itself: “You can’t say that judging from his performance tonight.”

The criticism intensified as fans focused on Tate’s defense. His upright posture and exposed chin became recurring themes. “If he fought with his chin in the air vs. the stone hook, he woulda been RIP for sure,” a user wrote. Another posed the obvious question: “His chin is so high up for no reason, like tf.” Some fans skipped the analysis altogether. “Literally, he would get KO’d in 30 seconds.”

Then followed the darker reactions, which were more about inevitability than technique. “There are few things in life that would be as satisfying as watching Chama knock him out to the point of concussion.” Another imagined a completely different ending: “To think there is a timeline where we wouldn’t have to see Andrew Tate cuz Pereira killed him in a kickboxing match.”

However, not everyone dismissed Andrew Tate completely. A smaller group attempted to separate his past and present. “He was never a good kickboxer. “Solid competitor but not good enough to compete at the high levels,” one fan argued. Another swiftly countered, “Bro, he was a legit kickboxer, especially in his prime; there’s no doubt about that tbh.”

Even so, the conclusion rarely changed. “I would fear Andrew’s kicks way more than his hands,” one stated before adding the final decision on which many agreed: “Respect to Top G for trying, but Poatan would absolutely destroy him.” Andrew Tate ultimately lost not only the fight but also the benefit of the doubt. Once the footage exists, old stories stop being abstract. But at least ‘Top-G’ is glad that he tried.

Tate breaks silence after a disappointing loss

The conversation didn’t end when the fight did, and ‘Top-G’ didn’t avoid it either. Andrew Tate dropped the arrogance and kept it simple when he spoke in the ring shortly after the decision. “10 years out, 40 years old. Gave it my all, but he’s tough. He’s really tough,” Tate said, giving Chase DeMoor his due.

It tied directly into what fans had already decided: this was about accepting what the night had revealed rather than making excuses. The same tone followed him online. Rather than responding to critics, Tate leaned into the idea of publicly trying and failing. “Better to try & lose than to not try at all,” he replied when asked about his message to fans.

Later, the controversial internet star doubled down on X, adding, “Most men have never felt the sting of defeat because most men have never even tried.” It wasn’t defiance as much as justification, a reminder that taking action mattered to him, even if the outcome didn’t. None of this changed how he appeared in the ring, and Andrew Tate seemed to know it.

He stated he’d need to “go back, watch the fight, make a decision” on whether to return, emphasizing that DeMoor “deserves his win.” The words won’t erase the criticism, but they will close the cycle. Tate showed up, accepted the defeat, and took responsibility for it. Whether that earns respect or more ridicule now depends on what comes next.