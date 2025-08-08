Angela Hill’s Fake Breast Prank Catches Nina Marie Daniele and UFC Heartthrob Offguard

This weekend, the UFC Vegas 109 event is gearing up to take place at the Apex, where Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez will go toe-to-toe in a middleweight showdown that promises to be a real barnburner. Fans are chomping at the bit to see the action unfold, and even before the main event, the weigh-ins served up a hearty helping of excitement. Amidst the buzz of some weight misses that turned heads, Angela Hill truly took the cake with a bold prank that had everyone talking.

For the unversed, UFC Vegas 108 had its share of chaos when headliner Amir Albazi couldn’t make it due to visa issues. Rafael Estevam and Tresean Gore also missed weight at that event. This time, Anthony Hernandez came in 0.5 pounds over the middleweight limit against Roman Dolidze, who successfully weighed in at 185.5 pounds. Joselyne Edwards and Julija Stoliarenko also missed weight by 0.25 pounds each. But none of that outshone Hill’s hilarious stunt.

‘Overkill’ is set to face Iasmin Lucindo at the Apex and had no trouble making the strawweight limit of 116 pounds. But just before stepping on the scale, she pulled out two fake breast implants and handed them to one of the officials, leaving everyone stunned and probably on the floor as well. Hill also couldn’t stop giggling the entire time, making the moment even more hilarious.

MMA junkie has uploaded the video on their Instagram account and captioned, “Angela Hill pulled the ol’ fake breast implant prank at #UFCVegas109 weigh-ins 😬

It didn’t take long for the MMA world to react. Hill’s funny act even caught the attention of UFC fan favorite Mackenzie Dern, Nina Marie Daniele, and plenty of others who didn’t shy away from throwing some playful jabs. From lighthearted banter to a few cheeky digs, fans and fighters alike had plenty to say. So, let’s see some of the best reactions.

Fans react to Angela Hill’s UFC Vegas 109 weigh-in stunt

Let’s start with the heartthrob herself, UFC strawweight contender, Mackenzie Dern, who dropped a comment on Hill’s video, writing, “She is looking 🔥🔥.” That was clearly more about Hill’s good looks than the prank itself. Meanwhile, Nina Marie Daniele couldn’t hold back her laughter, posting, “Too good 😂😂😂😂.”

UFC strawweight Jessica Penne also joined in with a similar reaction, replying with a mix of laughing and clapping emojis: “😂👏😂,” showing love for Hill’s efforts to make everyone laugh. Fans, of course, weren’t far behind. One wrote, “She got jokes!!” and they weren’t wrong. ‘Overkill’ definitely brought a splash of humor to what’s usually a tense weigh-in.

Another popular comment pointed to the exact moment Hill handed the implants to the official, with a fan writing, “Bro took them without any hesitation😭.” Others switched the focus to her upcoming fight against Iasmin Lucindo, with one saying, “She’s a warrior always in good scraps.” True enough! Hill has been in some thrilling wars, and UFC Vegas 109 looks set to be another.

One curious fan even asked, “Holy hell, what number UFC fight is this for her?” Well, for the record, ‘Overkill’ currently has 32 pro fights under her belt, and this Apex showdown will be her 33rd. All in all, it was a weigh-in moment that caught everyone off guard and had the MMA community talking.

That said, what do you think about Angela Hill’s hilarious stunt? Do let us know by commenting in the comment box below!