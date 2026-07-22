Anne Hathaway Catches Strays as UFC Rising Star Sends Fans Into Frenzy After Rankings Update

Rising strawweight contender Fatima Kline recently stole the show at UFC Oklahoma City. The New York native dominated Tabatha Ricci in a three-round bout, slamming her way to a comfortable unanimous decision victory. With that, Kline jumped from 11th to 6th in the 115 lbs rankings, a leap she’s clearly happy about. But the UFC star decided to showcase that excitement a little differently than many would imagine.

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In a recent Instagram video, the UFC contender showcased her improved ranking while taking a cheeky dig at famous Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway.

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“Anne Hathaway, who?” Klaine said. “I don’t know her. Number 6: Fatima Klein, now. You know who that is.”

Well, the 26-year-old definitely announced her rise up the rankings in a very interesting way, which might actually end up getting Anne Hathaway’s attention. But the main question is: Why did she mention the Hollywood actress’s name all of a sudden? Well, that’s not as random as you might think.

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Before her successful outing against Ricci at UFC Oklahoma City this past Saturday, Fatima Kline took part in some promotional content with the company. Right after the weigh-ins, the UFC’s production team asked the strawweight contender and other fighters about their celebrity lookalikes. Interestingly, Kline mentioned that she has her own distinct look, but Anne Hathaway could be the one who bears some resemblance to her.

“I’m unique and pretty in my own way. Maybe, Anne Hathaway, we have some similarities,” Kline said in the video. “But I think everybody thinks Anne Hathaway is pretty. So, I’ll take it, too.”

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Imago Anne Hathaway at arrivals for Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty – The Costume Institute Met Gala – Part 3, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY May 1, 2023. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection at arrivals for Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty – The Costume Institute Met Gala – Part 3, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY May 1, 2023. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

In that case, this is the second time Kline has actually mentioned Anne Hathaway. But when it comes to Hollywood stars catching strays from UFC fighters, it remains a rather rare occurrence. However, Sean Strickland once called out Will Smith and the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on social media, throwing some rather distasteful words their way.

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Now, after Fatima Kline name-dropped Hathaway, fans quickly went into a frenzy over the unexpected callout and flooded the comments with all sorts of reactions.

Fans react to UFC contender Fatima Kline calling out Anne Hathaway

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “I don’t know who halfway is. I know Archangel who goes 🤪😛😝🤪 after huge slam!” After that, a different fan commented, “Bout damn time they put you up that high! (Anne Hathaway is like #25 😂).”

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Here, the fan jokingly indicated that Hathaway would be the 25th-ranked fighter compared to Fatima Kline. But, in all honesty, the Hollywood actor could rank even lower, considering she doesn’t have any professional fighting background, and rank 25 is still a pretty solid spot for a UFC prospect.

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Another noted how Kline actually looks like actor and model Cara Delevingne mixed with Anne Hathaway: “Hear me out: you’re actually Cara Delevingne with hints of Anne Hathaway 🤩.” Then another user, who’s a fan of Hathaway, claimed Kline also made them a fan, writing, “Anne Hathaway fan right here but big fan of Fatima.”

Well, though most fans showed positive reactions to her callout, one fan believes the UFC strawweight contender shouldn’t be talking about their favorite actor, writing, “Don’t u ever mention Hathaway again 😤🫵🏽.” Following the reactions to Fatima Kline’s callout of the Odyssey star, fans also talked about Kline’s latest performance against Tabatha Ricci that propelled her further into the spotlight.

A fan wrote, “You gained me as a fan after your last performance. Absolutely electric in the octagon 💪🏼.” After that, another could already sense an opportunity for UFC gold, writing, “Such an entertaining fighter. Go get that Gold 🙌.”

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The 26-year-old has finally found a place at No. 6 in the strawweight division. So, she could soon find herself fighting for the title if she ends up beating more contenders in the top five. However, one fan believes that might be a tough task for her.

The fan wrote, “Congrats on the win. I truly don’t see you getting through any of the top 5. But if I get proven wrong. I will gladly come back and apologize. Good luck.”

That said, whether Fatima Kline actually beats a top strawweight contender or not remains to be seen. But it has to be acknowledged that the 10-1 fighter has shown some amazing skills while defeating several notable names at 115 lbs. And if the New York native actually manages to win a few more fights and eventually capture the title, who knows, a collaboration with Anne Hathaway could become reality.