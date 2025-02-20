Anthony Hernandez Nickname ‘Fluffy’: What Does UFC Star’s Moniker Mean?

Most of the monikers in the fighting world are designed to intimidate one’s opponents. However, Anthony Hernandez’s story is a bit different. Despite having 13 wins and just 2 defeats in his professional MMA records, he is named ‘Fluffy’. It’s not because he was a fan of the three-headed dog from the Harry Potter series. And it’s definitely not because of a huggable nature, even though he loves to grapple.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, what’s the story behind the #12 ranked middleweight contender’s nickname? Why is someone so strong not nicknamed accordingly? Well, if you’re wondering the same, then let’s find out all about the moniker’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is Anthony Hernandez called ‘Fluffy’?

The story of Hernandez’s nickname began with a bit of fat shaming, aimed at motivating him. It was a time when he was preparing for a kickboxing tournament. But he weighed around 250 pounds. His former coach had to do something, and he came up with the tag ‘Fluffy’. He even put the tag on Hernandez’s arm with a marker. Of course, the Californian mixed martial artist believed that it was a bit messed up. But it was also something that stuck with him in his MMA journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to ESPN about the story of his moniker, Hernandez said, “Apparently I earned mine being a fat a–. It’s f—– up. But it worked out. No one likes losing to a guy named ‘Fluffy.’ So I’ll take it.” It sure feels like a nickname that one would give to his or her romantic interest. But for Hernandez, it stuck because it was catchy and different. He continued, “It’s easy to remember. It’s catchy. No one expects it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (@ilovebamf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

What began as a joke, has now become a part of Hernandez’s identity. But this is not the only thing that has made Hernandez so different from the crowd. Join us as we traverse through some of the other unknown facts about the middleweight contender.

Other unknown facts about Anthony Hernandez

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Fluffy’ was born in Dunnigan, a small town with a population of less than 1500 people. Of course, the small town couldn’t keep him in as Hernandez began to grow up. And it was the vast world of mixed martial arts that welcomed him with open arms. It was as if he was made for fighting. His debut under the banner of West Coast FC witnessed that he had the ability to punch his way to victory in under a minute. And the next 4 bouts in GKO saw him win by guillotine chokes, all in the first round.

Hernandez is also one of the only 8 men who have won the LFA middleweight championship. Training at the MMA Gold Fight Team in El Dorado Hills, California, has gotten him the golden chance to get some breathtaking wins. But did you know that he almost gave his opponent at DWCS 2 a walkthrough? Well, he absolutely destroyed his opponent, Jordan Wright, in the first 40 seconds of their bout. But their bout was overturned to a no-contest because ‘Fluffy’ failed a test for marijuana. Nevertheless, the UFC still got him a contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, Hernandez is all set to lock horns with Brendan Allen at UFC Fight Night 252 in Seattle. Well, the duo have already fought once at LFA 32, and Hernandez had won via unanimous decision. Yep, that’s how he won the LFA middleweight championship. With a 6-fight win streak and the last 4 fights ending in phenomenal stoppages, things will certainly get interesting as he tries to extend the streak and get another win over Allen. But one can’t underestimate Allen. I guess we’d have to wait for Saturday night to see the outcome of the battle.

Did you know the story behind Hernandez’s nickname? If you had the chance to choose a moniker for the #12 middleweight contender, what would you name him? Let us know about it in the comments down below.