Anthony Hernandez Tattoos: Meanings Behind the UFC Middleweight’s Inks

Middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez is returning to action at UFC 298. He will be taking on Roman Kopylov, who is on a 4-fight winning streak similar to ‘Fluffy’. As we approach fight night, we will take a look at one of the more personal aspects of Hernandez.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Several fighters in the UFC sport unique tattoos and Hernandez is one of them. Let’s find out what those inks mean to a native of Dunnigan, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Hernandez has an interesting chest tattoo

One of the most eye-catching tattoos Anthony Hernandez has is the one on his chest. There, he has an image of an owl, who is covered in a gold rosary and surrounded by rose flowers. Owl tattoos are often associated with witchcraft, the weather, medicine, birth, and death. However, we don’t exactly know what it means for Hernandez. Furthermore, he also has the word ‘Juana’ on his chest, which means ‘Gift from God’ or ‘Gift of God’.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (@ilovebamf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The meaning of the roses with the cross often stands for a relationship an individual has with God. However, it can also represent the loss of a loved one as well. Anthony Hernandez also has a compass tattoo on his right arm, which originated as a common choice of tattoo amongst fishermen and sailors, representing a universal sign of fulfillment in constant travel. Now let’s take a look at another tattoo, which has an even deeper connection to the UFC star.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

‘Fluffy’ has a tattoo representing his father

Anthony Hernandez has a lot of respect for his parents, especially his father. To show his love for the patriarch, he has a tattoo on his neck that depicts his father with an Aztec headdress. Hernandez had mentioned how much influence his father had on him in building a work ethic, and as such, the tattoo was there to remind him of that exact lesson.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (@ilovebamf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

‘Fluffy’ also has a tattoo on his left leg. The tattoo is of a clock, which could just represent time passing or maybe an extraordinary date or hour. A clock tattoo also symbolizes the beginning or end of something as well.

Watch This Story: What Is Dana White’s Diet Plan? What Helped UFC CEO Achieve His Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

While these tattoos are quite an eye-catching feature, Anthony Hernandez has also amassed an eye-catching record. He’s on a 4-fight winning streak, and he would hope to add another win at UFC 298. It is an exciting time for the middleweight division and it remains to be seen if Hernandez or Roman Kopylov inches closer to title contention after February 17th.

Read More: Merab Dvalishvili Losses: How Many Times and Against Whom Has the UFC Bantamweight Lost?