Anthony Smith’s MMA Return Confirmed for Jorge Masvidal’s Promotion After Felony Arrest

Anthony Smith’s return to MMA sounded like a long and difficult road back after police arrested him in Nebraska in late July following an altercation with his wife. However, the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger is defying the odds with a date confirmed for his big return.

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The UFC veteran is all set to return against Jordan Heiderman at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC on October 2, a little over two months after his infamous arrest. Gamebred FC COO and president Lex McMahon issued a statement through Instagram about Anthony Smith’s comeback, defending their choice to bring the former UFC fighter back into the promotion’s fold and have him headline an event.

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“As we announced Anthony Smith’s return to the Gamebred FC cage, I want to speak directly about where our organization stands,” McMahon stated. “Anthony is facing serious allegations, and like every person in this country, he is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence while his case moves through the courts.

“He has pleaded not guilty, and that process deserves to play out fully and fairly, on its own timeline, without a promotion, a headline, or public opinion getting ahead of the facts. Anthony also has a family to provide for, and competing is how he does that. Taking away his ability to earn a living before he has had his day in court is not something Gamebred FC is willing to do to him or to the people who depend on him.”

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With that, Anthony Smith’s comeback has been officially sealed. After announcing his retirement from the UFC following a loss to Zhang Mingyang at UFC Missouri last year, ‘Lionheart’ has found a new home to continue his combat sports journey with Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC promotion. He defeated Chase Sherman via rear-naked choke at the Gamebred FC event in Dominican Republic in April 2026. Roughly six months after that victory, Smith is coming back to compete once again.

However, despite the good news surrounding the former light heavyweight title challenger’s return to action, the situation could change because of his scheduled court appearance on September 21.

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Imago UFC 301 media day RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – 01.05.2024: UFC 301 MEDIA DAY – The UFC301 Media Day took place this Wednesday 01, at Windsor Marapendi. In the photo, athlete Anthony Smith. Photo: Belga/Fotoarena x2531254x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA Belga

During his previous court hearing, Anthony Smith pleaded “not guilty” to the felony charges. However, the trial is still ongoing. The Nebraska-based fighter faces four felony charges following an alleged altercation with his wife at a local bar in his hometown. A day after his arrest, Smith was released on a $500,000 bond.

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If the court eventually finds Anthony Smith guilty of the charges, his comeback to the cage could take a massive hit. Yet, the ex-UFC fighter has received support from many people in the industry, including Matt Brown, who’ve defended Anthony Smith from online criticism and argued that he deserves to be treated fairly until the charges against him are proven.

Anthony Smith’s MMA comeback could certainly mark a new chapter following one of the most controversial periods of his life. But the ex-UFC fighter recently shared an even more personal update, breaking his silence following the arrest.

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Anthony Smith back with family after Nebraska arrest

Last month, the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger curbed some of the doubts surrounding his family dynamics with a social media post. Smith uploaded a photo on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt moment of reuniting with his wife, Mikhala Renee Newman, and their four daughters.

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“Happy to be home with my household full of ‘whys’,” Smith wrote in the caption. “I’ll be able to tell my story someday soon. Until then… you guys just keep making it up as you go 😉. Character is revealed in chaos.”

As ‘Lionheart’ implied, he plans to tell his story from his perspective, which could answer many questions surrounding his arrest. Ahead of his MMA comeback, there’s no better time for the 38-year-old to eventually reflect on the ordeal. However, he could also draw strength from the support he has received from his family, especially his wife.

In her statement, Mikhala defended her husband, saying Anthony Smith’s actions were the result of his mental health issues. She also clarified that the former UFC fighter is actually a “good husband” and “father.”

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Now, it only remains to be seen when Smith decides to open up about his arrest. Meanwhile, Anthony Smith’s return is looking solid with the support of Jorge Masvidal’s organization and his family. Still, all eyes will be on his next court hearing and whether it brings any restrictions that could affect his comeback to the cage.