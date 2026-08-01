Anthony Smith’s Wife, Manager Release First Statements While Dana White Reacts to Felony Arrest

Days after Anthony Smith‘s shocking arrest on three felony charges in Nebraska, his wife is setting the record straight.

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After the former UFC title challenger was released on a $500,000 bond the day-before yesterday, Mikhala Renee Newman broke her silence on social media, stating she was never in danger and called the incident a mental health crisis rather than an act of violence.

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“There’s not a lot I can say right now,” Newman wrote. “I love Anthony with every ounce of my being! He is a good man, a great dad, and an incredible husband who loves us endlessly. Anyone that knows him can attest to that.

“They made a mental health struggle into something it wasn’t. I am safe and always was safe. He would never hurt me. Ever. I called for help to protect him from himself.”

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Anthony Smith’s longtime manager, Brian Butler, also issued a statement through Ariel Helwani, asking people not to jump to conclusions while the legal process is still ongoing. According to him, ‘Lionheart’ deserves the same legal protections as anyone else facing criminal allegations.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Anthony Smith’s recent arrest,” the statement read. “At this time, it would be inappropriate to comment on the allegations or speculate regarding facts that have yet to be fully established.

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“Like every individual, Anthony is entitled to the presumption of innocence and the due process protections afforded under our justice system. We respectfully ask that people avoid rushing to judgment based solely on initial reports, as they often do not reflect the complete facts or context.”

The statement ended with a small request for fight fans, as it demanded some privacy for Smith and his family while the case proceeds.

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Imago UFC 301 media day RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – 01.05.2024: UFC 301 MEDIA DAY – The UFC301 Media Day took place this Wednesday 01, at Windsor Marapendi. In the photo, athlete Anthony Smith. Photo: Belga/Fotoarena x2531254x PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA Belga

“Our thoughts are with Anthony and his family as they navigate this difficult and deeply personal matter,” it further read. “We ask that their privacy be respected while the legal process runs its course. Out of respect for the ongoing proceedings, we will have no further comment at this time.”

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The statement from Anthony Smith’s wife, Mikhala Renee Newman, immediately reminded many fans of Tony Ferguson‘s widely documented mental health crisis in 2019. Ferguson’s wife, Cristina, called authorities several times over concerns about his deteriorating mental health.

As per reports, ‘El Cucuy’ tore apart parts of their home, including destroying a fireplace, and threw holy water at his wife. However, this took a darker turn when Tony took their then two-year-old son from her parents’ home, brought him back to their residence, and changed the locks, prompting Cristina to call authorities. In a statement released just a few days after, Cristina Ferguson claimed she filed for the temporary restraining order to protect the UFC fighter’s well-being.

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“Tony Ferguson is a good husband and good father to our son,” the statement read. “The current legal proceedings are part of a process to ensure that Tony will receive the help necessary to continue being the best possible, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion fighter.”

Fortunately, the restraining order was later dropped as confirmed by Cristina Ferguson’s attorney back in 2019 after ‘El Cucuy’ successfully underwent psychiatric evaluations and medical treatment as part of the process to stabilize his well-being.

So the situation seems eerily similar this time around as well. According to the Sarpy County District Attorney’s Office, Anthony Smith was arrested following an alleged incident at a bar in Gretna, Nebraska. Prosecutors say he threatened to kill his wife if she refused to leave with him before forcing her into his car.

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Authorities claim she escaped during the drive, after which ‘Lionheart’ allegedly attempted to hit her with the vehicle several times. Fortunately, officials stated that she wasn’t physically hurt.

The 38-year-old later turned himself in when a warrant was issued, and for now, he has been released on a $500,000 bail. And while we know what his wife thinks of the situation, UFC CEO Dana White has also finally broken his silence on the situation.

Dana White reacts to Anthony Smith’s arrest

UFC CEO Dana White was recently asked about the situation when promoting this weekend’s UFC Belgrade event. According to the head honcho, he hadn’t followed all of the facts, as he has been traveling for the event, but hopes that the situation is resolved.

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“He’s one of those guys too that you don’t expect to see that happen, but from personal experience, it can happen to anybody,” he told Oscar Willis. “So, I don’t know enough about it. I don’t know enough of the details.

“I mean, I’ve been on the road this whole time, but, you know, I just hope it works out for him and his family and his kids.”

Dana White’s comments carry additional context because he dealt with his own highly publicized domestic incident during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Cabo San Lucas in 2022. After video evidence surfaced online showing him and his wife in a physical altercation that saw the UFC CEO slap his wife, White publicly apologized and accepted responsibility at the time.

Anthony Smith’s legal case is still ongoing, and his future as an analyst for the UFC as a result remains uncertain. The promotion has yet to officially comment on whether his position in the company will be affected while the felony proceedings continue. The former UFC title contender’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 17.