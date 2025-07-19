Anti-Doping Agents Surprise Arman Tsarukyan Hours Before Justin Gaethje Declares Himself Ilia Topuria Title Fight Frontrunner

Ilia Topuria may be on a high following three consecutive knockouts of UFC legends, but the line of contenders gathering behind him is nothing short of frightening. Justin Gaethje is the name that stands out the most. The former interim champion is on a mission, and he’s made it clear that ‘El Matador’ has only two viable options for his first title defense.

So, who are the options? Well, it’s either him or Arman Tsarukyan. And Gaethje is already picturing Madison Square Garden in New York City in November. ‘The Highlight’ is not just interested in the fight; he is actively advocating for it. “It’s me or Arman, and I believe somebody has to fight him this year,” he said during a recent UFC 318 media appearance.

“And I think I’m in a better spot than Arman. So, someone’s got to fight him. I hope it’s MSG New York City. I get to fight him, and I get to defend it on the White House lawn. That’s what I’m planning for.” The call comes after Gaethje recovered from his catastrophic UFC 300 knockout defeat to Max Holloway with a convincing victory over Rafael Fiziev.

That win, paired with his previous accomplishments, keeps him near the top of the division. But Gaethje isn’t the only one knocking on the champion’s door. Arman Tsarukyan, one of the division’s most promising fighters, has remained in the conversation thanks to a streak of impressive performances. And he’s making sure the UFC knows he’s prepared.

In a recent Instagram story, Tsarukyan stated that he had a surprise drug test conducted by the UFC’s anti-doping agency. “They show up more than my friends do,” he wrote, a casual comment that served as a reminder that he was still sharp and eligible. More importantly, Arman believes he poses the greatest stylistic danger to Ilia Topuria‘s dominance.

“Topuria hasn’t faced good wrestlers,” Tsarukyan said in an interview. “He only fought Bryce Mitchell, and he took him down and held him there.” He further added, “I know for sure that wrestlers like Islam and I can take him down and control him on the ground.”

Topuria may have eliminated fighters such as Holloway and Charles Oliveira, but the division is far from cleared out. Both Gaethje and ‘Akhalkalakets’ pose quite different threats — one with power, the other with pressure — and they are both circling. So, who does he want to face next?

Ilia Topuria dismisses Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan for Paddy Pimblett fight

So, who will ‘El Matador’ go toe-to-toe with for his first title defense? Apparently neither of them. Despite Justin Gaethje’s striking and Arman Tsarukyan’s wrestling abilities, Ilia Topuria has his sights set on someone else entirely: Paddy Pimblett. Speaking on the About Last Fight podcast, the lightweight champion rejected Gaethje’s status as a “legend,” as well as fan anticipation of a top contender bout.

He didn’t hesitate when asked who he wanted next: “It would be Paddy, probably.” His reasoning wasn’t about rankings or resumes. “That’s the guy that I really would enjoy to punch him in the face,” Topuria said. “I know that I can do with him whatever I wanna do.” While Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, claims his fighter has “saved the UFC” and deserves a title opportunity, Topuria remains unconvinced.

He’s more concerned with settling past scores than defending the title against the most dangerous rivals. The decision is entirely personal. Topuria and Pimblett have been feuding for years, and their post-fight confrontation at UFC 317 heightened the animosity. While Pimblett’s recent win against Michael Chandler has enhanced his value, he remains a surprise pick. The Spanish-Georgian, on the other hand, is more concerned with making a statement in his own unique way than with rankings.