Antonio Trocoli Tattoos: Real Meaning Behind UFC Star’s Back and Other Inks

From Max Holloway and Conor McGregor to, more recently, Tom Aspinall, many UFC stars have gained recognition for their body art, making tattoos a key part of their identity. Following the same route, Brazil’s own Antonio Trocoli also has a deep love for body ink, proudly showing it off as his way of expressing himself to MMA fans.

At UFC 323’s stacked lineup, Antonio Trocoli will find himself clashing against Mansur Abdul-Malik in a highly anticipated middleweight showdown. The Brazilian entered the UFC with a lot of promise riding behind him. However, Trocoli is yet to secure a single win under the promotion’s banner, as he currently sits on a two-fight losing streak. So, his next fight at the T-Mobile Arena becomes even more crucial as Trocoli looks forward to earning his maiden win under Dana White’s leadership. But before that, let’s take a closer look at the stories behind his tattoos.

Meaning of Antonio Trocoli’s arm tattoo

In terms of arm tattoos, plenty of fighters have gone all-in with serious artwork on their skin. For example, T.J. Dillashaw’s full-sleeve black-and-white piece features a symmetrically drawn eagle, lion, serpent, and a deer-shaped eye. Just like Dillashaw, the former two-division champ Amanda Nunes also sports a striking samurai armor sleeve that stands out every time she deals blows inside the octagon. Antonio Trocoli’s sleeve easily stands on par with them.

The Brazilian showcases a wide range of designs on his arms that highlight his cultural heritage and his thought process. A closer look at Trocoli’s sleeve reveals a massive dragon drawn from his shoulder all the way down toward his triceps. Surrounding the dragon, several Mayan- and tribal-style patterns appear to reflect his Polynesian roots as well.

On the front end of his wrist, there’s also a triangle-shaped geometric line whose exact meaning remains unclear. However, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say it holds a positive message, possibly symbolizing direction or personal growth. Mixed with the tribal work, beautifully designed floral elements add balance to Trocoli’s otherwise heavy and bold tattoo collection.

Now that we’ve explored his arm tattoos, let’s take a look at his massive back piece.

The UFC 323 star’s back tattoo explained

If Antonio Trocoli’s arm tattoo impressed you, his back piece has the power to mesmerize anyone who follows tattoo culture. The Brazilian’s entire back showcases a design that mirrors the same elements found on his arms. Following the exact theme, the UFC middleweight uses cultural tribal artwork mixed with geometric patterns, but there’s one standout feature that immediately steals fans’ attention: the wings. Why?

Trocoli’s back piece appears inspired by Max Holloway and Tony Ferguson’s famous back tattoos, two of the most recognizable designs in the UFC. The Brazilian hasn’t explicitly revealed whether these legends inspired him, but the resemblance looks hard to ignore.

That said, as Antonio Trocoli looks to make his comeback, do you think he will finally secure his first UFC win at UFC 323 and keep his spot alive in the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.