Are Baisangur Susurkaev and Khamzat Chimaev Related? Relationship & Training History of UFC Fighters

Dana White’s Contender Series has given us yet another exciting prospect in Baysangur Susurkaev. He’s making his UFC debut this weekend after scoring a body-kick KO win to earn his contract, and now, he’ll kick off his run in the Las Vegas–based promotion at UFC 319 against Eric Nolan. And guess what’s more exciting about Susurkaev? The 24-year-old has a connection with the PPV’s headliner, Khamzat Chimaev.

Baisangur Susurkaev is a promising fighter who’s scored seven 1st-round finishes in his nine wins. Fans can expect a lot from him this weekend as he took the fight on the shortest notice ever. But the community wasn’t aware of him until the recent UFC 319 press conference, as his opponent caught the community’s attention when he called Susurkaev Khamzat Chimaev‘s “b–t buddy.” So, let’s explore their connection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Baisangur Susurkaev related to Khamzat Chimaev?

The first and most important connection between Khamzat Chimaev and Baisangur Susurkaev is that they are native brothers. The 24-year-old prospect is also from Chechnya, much like ‘Borz’. In fact, Chimaev and Susurkaev are also teammates, having known each other before the young gun ever came under the UFC radar. Moreover, the middleweight prospect has also helped prepare his fellow Chechen star in many of his high-profile fights.

AD

Baisangur Susurkaev made history recently when he became the fastest fighter to make his way from Dana White‘s Contender Series to the UFC. He also reportedly requested to be on the same card as Khamzat Chimaev, and that wish was granted, all because of his impressive win at DWCS. Maybe the UFC CEO wouldn’t have given him a chance if that weren’t the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev has always had words of praise for the 24-year-old Chechen prospect. He recently shared some praise yet again when asked about Susurkaev’s stunning DWCS knockout win. Here’s what he had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chimaev tells UFC fans that Susurkaev is “crazy good”

Khamzat Chimaev revealed during the UFC 319 media day that Baisangur Susurkaev was with him in his most recent training from the beginning to the end. Having trained with him, the middleweight title contender seemed impressed with the 24-year-old’s skill set, which is rare because impressing someone like Chimaev is not an easy task. ‘Boz’ claims that if Susurkaev puts enough work in, he could become champion in the coming years.

“He’s crazy good. He did his whole camp with me, doing sparring and stuff. So I knew he was going to go there and take the contract,” Khamzat Chimaev told the media. “He has a good future, great future if he continues to work hard like he does. You’re going to get a new champion!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC Eurasia (@ufceurasia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Tapology’s prediction board, a whopping 97% of fight fans are backing Susurkaev to win by KO/TKO, even before he sets foot in the Octagon. This just goes to show how much he’s revered as a top pick among bettors and MMA aficionados alike. Dana White didn’t mince words when he described the whole DWCS Week 1 as lackluster—only Susurkaev’s finish stood out as a bright spot, and White straightforwardly labeled it “a weird night.” That makes Susurkaev’s performance all the more crucial.

When Baisangur Susurkaev’s opponent, Eric Nolan, decided to throw some shade at him during the UFC 319 pre-fight presser, Khamzat Chimaev warned him about the dangers of facing the 24-year-old. Now, it remains to be seen if he can replicate his DWCS win under the bright lights of the UFC. The crowd has already shown a lot of excitement, so we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on the connection between these two Chechen warriors in the comments down below.