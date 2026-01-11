Are Conor McGregor and Kim Kardashian Cousins? Exploring the UFC Star’s Relationship With the Kardashians

Conor McGregor has never been the type of celebrity that stays exclusively within the UFC bubble. His world has always been intertwined with pop culture, fashion, reality TV, and the type of popularity that does not require rankings to thrive. So, when his name is linked to the Kardashians, it no longer feels weird. It feels on-brand.

But this time, it wasn’t a fanciful rumor or a wild fan theory. It came directly from ‘The Notorious’ himself, in the most casual environment possible: a livestream. And the way he stated it made it sound like something he truly believed.

Conor McGregor claims the Kardashians trace back to the McGregor clan

During a livestream appearance with his son Conor Jr. and popular streamer Caylus, Conor McGregor casually dropped a line that instantly caught everyone’s attention. “Kardashians. “Yeah, they’re actually our cousins, would you believe?” he said. According to him, research was involved, and a family tree was traced to unite the two families.

“We done like a family tree, and it traced right back to McGregor… And would you believe, the Kardashians trace too.” ‘The Notorious’ presented it as heritage, almost like pride. He cited the “McGregor clan” and described the name as being ancient, warrior-rooted, and of Highland heritage. Surprisingly, there is a loose historical line that lends credibility to the claim.

According to reports, Kim Kardashian has Scottish ancestors, including Robert Roy MacGregor—better known as Rob Roy—a folk hero and outlaw figure who belonged to one of Scotland’s oldest clans. Conor McGregor has mentioned the Rob Roy connection in his own storytelling before in interviews, particularly when discussing his ancestry.

In 2015, the Irishman opened up about his Highland heritage and what it meant to him. “My family originated from the Scottish Highlands; they fought for their independence,” he claimed. McGregor has always considered it more than just trivia. It’s motivation—a mental link between struggle and legacy.

He also made it clear that the relationship with the Kardashians is not purely theoretical to him. “They’ve been at some of my fights… The Kardashians. Good, good people,” McGregor said on the stream, almost delighted that their worlds even intersect like that. The UFC star even gave a shout-out to their show like a proud cousin: “Keep up with the Kardashians if you guys are watching.”

So, are they cousins in the scientific, paperwork-heavy sense? That is hard to prove. But in Conor McGregor’s world, the idea already works. The roots, the clan story, and the celebrity overlap all contribute to the broader narrative he’s constantly selling: Conor McGregor is more than just a UFC fighter. He belongs to history. But what else is part of history is the fact that in the past, he apparently made some uncomfortable comments about the people he is related to.

McGregor’s NSFW comments on Khloe Kardashian make his claim hard to believe

That’s why McGregor’s “we’re cousins” statement is a little hard to accept. Because this isn’t the first time he’s publicly discussed the Kardashians—and in the past, it wasn’t in a wholesome ancestral kind of way. It was typical Conor McGregor: loud, uncensored, and intended to create headlines, even if it made the moment uncomfortable.

During a 2017 GQ interview, ‘The Notorious’ spoke about Khloé Kardashian and went straight into NSFW territory. “Maybe I’ll search for Khloé’s big fat a—… I just like to see them in the flesh,” he said. When asked if he meant admiring from a distance, he insisted, “Not about admiring. Admire? Never… I just want to see it. I want to see them.”

Later, when the reaction caught up with him, Conor McGregor argued that it was not intended as disrespect. In a TMZ interview, he defended himself, stating, “That was a compliment… They wrote that like… it was a bad thing.” Nonetheless, it presents an unsettling contrast today. People find it difficult to believe the “long-lost cousins” narrative when the most significant Kardashian connection in history was his making such comments on record.