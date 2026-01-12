Are Mackenzie Dern & Brian Ortega Dating? UFC Stars’ Surprise Golden Globes Appearance Sparks Buzz

With the UFC on a quick break, fighters are grabbing attention for reasons beyond the octagon. At the start of 2026, Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez made headlines by posting a picture announcing their relationship with a kiss. However, it lasted less than 10 days. Now, another UFC couple is creating a buzz. Brian Ortega and Mackenzie Dern, for instance, turned heads with their recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles this week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

34-year-old Brian Ortega has long been in the spotlight, both for his dominance in the featherweight division and his high-profile relationships, including one with Tracy Cortez. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Dern, a BJJ legend and current UFC women’s strawweight champion, recently sparked a wave of excitement among fans. Their latest public outing together with Hollywood celebrities has left fans wondering: are they dating?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there romance brewing between Brian Ortega and Mackenzie Dern?

Currently, Brian Ortega is happily married to Stephanie Renee Ortega. The couple has two sons, Caleb and Joshua. Their relationship faced challenges in the past, and at one point, they separated. During that time, Brian Ortega dated Tracy Cortez. Stephanie and Brian reconciled in 2023 and remain together, recently celebrating Christmas as a family.

Brian Ortega shows himself as a devoted father and husband. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Dern’s personal life continues to stay in the spotlight. She previously came out of an “abusive” marriage with surfer Wesley Santos. They split in 2023 but share a daughter, Moa, and actively co-parent her.

Their recent appearance at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards served mainly as a UFC promotional move, broadcast on CBS, which Paramount owns. During the show, the announcer introduced the UFC stars, saying, “Our next presenters are so hot right now, they get mobbed everywhere they go. So we had to bring in some extra security from the UFC.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV (@mtv) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The pair hit the stage in UFC-branded attire, paused for a moment, and then walked off. UFC is now set to kick off its first event on Paramount+ with UFC 324 on January 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

(More to come… )