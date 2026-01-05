“Are You Gay?”: UFC Star Payton Talbott Responds to Ragebaiting Influencer

UFC star Payton Talbott has grabbed headlines not only for his skills in the Octagon but also for his relationship life, which keeps fans debating. Talbott rejects traditional ideas of manhood and often draws attention for his actions outside the cage. Off the fight scene, Talbott’s friendship with Grammy-winning artist Frank Ocean has also sparked conversation. The pair first caught the spotlight after they hung out on Valentine’s Day last year.

The two have since appeared on each other’s social media posts, and Frank Ocean has even attended multiple UFC events to support Payton Talbott. Even though the UFC has plenty of openly gay and lesbian fighters, Talbott kept fans guessing about his relationships, especially after rumors of him dating a girl in the past. Now, he finally addresses his relationship, especially after a rage baiting streamer tried to get under his skin.

Payton Talbott delivers a straight-up answer on his identity

Payton Talbott’s actions outside the cage have raised eyebrows, from walking out in mesh crop tops to performing pole dancing, as he constantly challenges conventional ideas of masculinity. In fact, controversial streamer Matan even confronted him about it.

The Nevada native responded simply, “If you want to ask me if I’m gay, you can ask.” Then Matan asked, “Are you gay?” and Payton Talbott made his stance clear: “No.” Matan pressed further, asking why not and suggesting he could be gay.

After that, Talbott clarified his position and shut down the debate, saying, “I was honest with you. To your knowledge, I was not. I was honest with you.” He continued, “So you’re saying you have some kind of internal lie detector? You knew I was telling the truth?”

Payton Talbott’s past relationships have drawn attention, including a rumored relationship with Adia Bangochea. She appeared in several of Talbott’s Instagram posts around 2023, often with romantic captions. However, he eventually stopped uploading pictures with her, which sparked speculation that their relationship had ended.

Since then, fans have focused on Frank Ocean’s closeness with the Bantamweight star, and those who are curious about his sexuality received a straightforward answer from Payton Talbott. “Who I am trying to have s-x with is none of your business unless I am trying to have s-x with you,” he said.

Matan Eve has built a reputation for getting under people’s skin. In November last year, adult star Bonnie Blue appeared on Matan Eve’s podcast, where he reportedly provoked her by repeatedly making derogatory remarks, including saying she looked 50.

Earlier, Matan Eve first entered the spotlight when he challenged OnlyFans models on the live show ‘Name Them Books,’ a segment that failed miserably. Clips from that appearance then circulated widely, mocking influencer culture and highlighting the perceived lack of depth among internet personalities.

How Payton Talbott ended up crossing paths with Frank Ocean

Payton Talbott’s connection with Frank Ocean drew widespread attention. Interestingly, despite having no interest in MMA, Ocean reached out to Talbott through social media just a week after his fight. Since then, fans have seen the two together multiple times. Ocean even tagged the American star in an Instagram post even though Talbott didn’t know how their friendship had started. After his fight at UFC 317, Payton Talbott shed light on what really transpired.

“He just reached out to me after my fight a year ago on International Fight Week, and we just kinda kept in contact,” Talbott said on The Ariel Helwani Show. We hung out a couple of times, and we just had a lot of appreciation for each other and our respective careers.”

When singer Frank Ocean first approached Payton Talbott, it felt “expected” at first. However, after spending time with him, Talbott changed his view. “But after meeting him, he’s just a normal person. He’s very special, incredibly gifted, and simply brilliant,” he added.

Keeping his private life out of the spotlight, Talbott has stayed focused on his career. What do you think about his future in the promotion? Do you believe he has the grit to become a champion someday? Share your thoughts below.