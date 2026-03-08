Ariel Helwani Defends UFC White House Card Despite Several Shortcomings

Last night at UFC 326, Dana White and Co. unveiled this year’s most promising White House card lineup. However, the card fell short of fan expectations, as many were hoping for the return of UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. Instead, the promotion booked other fights that were more difficult for fans to get excited about, which sparked some backlash. Yet amid the criticism, UFC received support from an unexpected voice.

On June 14, the UFC White House card will feature the lightweight unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. The anticipated “super fight” between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira is no longer happening, with Pereira now set to face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. The card still includes other strong matchups, though not exactly what fans were expecting. However, American senior journalist Ariel Helwani sees it differently.

Ariel Helwani finds a silver lining in the White House fight card

“I think the White House card is a very good card. I’d give it a 9 out of 10,” said Ariel Helwani, “In a vacuum, this is the best pay-per-view card that we’ve gotten in God knows when, right? In terms of the superstars. But it’s because the expectations were put here, that by the time June 14th rolls around, everyone’s gonna be going gaga.”

Helwani’s positive take on the card might surprise many, given that he and Dana White have not always seen eye to eye. Still, he surprises fans by supporting White and focuses on the card’s potential rather than its shortcomings. Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira plan to push their limits at the event. Topuria returns almost a year after his last fight, while Pereira aims to make “history” by capturing the interim heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane accidentally injured the current heavyweight champion’s eyes at UFC 321 last year, forcing him into a medical hiatus that required surgery. If Pereira wins, he could face Aspinall by the end of the year, potentially becoming a three-division champion. The Brazilian has previously captured the middleweight and light heavyweight titles. He vacated the light heavyweight belt to chase the third title.

Additionally, the card features American hype fighter Sean O’Malley taking on Aiemann Zahabi. Looking at all the other matchups, including the headliners, Helwani compares this fight favorably to past UFC numbered and unnumbered events.

The card was initially rumored to feature the winner of the fight between reigning bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and legend Amanda Nunes at UFC 324. Unfortunately, Harrison injured her neck and had to undergo surgery, which forced her out of contention for the White House event.

Alongside that, rumors also had former Olympic gold medalist and rising MMA star Gable Steveson making his UFC debut under Jon Jones’ mentorship. Steveson has already compiled a 3-0 pro MMA record, but unfortunately, those plans never materialized.

Despite this, the promotion considers the upcoming White House event crucial, as its success will directly affect its reputation. Although the fight card does not feature the matchups fans were expecting, it still has the potential to deliver the same excitement that UFC 130 brought, a past event that looked underwhelming on paper but won the fans’ hearts.

Still, even with Conor McGregor and Jon Jones absent, Dana White gave updates on ‘The Notorious’s potential return to the Octagon.

Dana White shares updates on Conor McGregor’s next UFC fight

Since last year, Conor McGregor has been pushing hard to secure a spot on the UFC White House event. His words and actions clearly showed that he was serious, treating it as a “one and done” card. Many believed that the Irishman’s appearance alone could make the card a success.

However, this week, McGregor unfortunately dashed those hopes when he pulled out of the White House event. Instead, he hinted that he might face the winner of UFC 326’s BMF title fight, which is now Charles Oliveira, as the BMF champion.

The hope of seeing Conor McGregor at the event faded even further when Dana White ruled out any immediate return during last night’s post-fight press conference.

“No,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “But we are definitely talking to Conor, obviously.” “We have no date for Conor right now… Not even close.”

With both Conor McGregor and Jon Jones absent, Dana White is still pushing forward with the White House event without them. Even so, do you think fans are overreacting to the backlash, considering this lineup is one of the strongest in recent memory? Share your thoughts below.