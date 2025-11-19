“Arman Looks Scared”- Fans Draw Conclusions as Ilia Topuria Gets Ignored by Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar

What’s the most exciting matchup in the UFC lightweight division right now? For many, the answer is Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan. After Islam Makhachev left the division and moved up to claim the 170 lbs belt, the ‘El Matador’ vs ‘Akhalkalakets’ showdown has turned into the 155 lbs superfight fans don’t want to miss. Both fighters have been on each other’s nerves, but they haven’t had the chance to size each other up yet, and they nearly crossed paths at UFC Qatar.

Eurosport MMA journalist Alvaro Colmenero posted a video of Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan sharing the same space at the UFC hotel, where they seemingly didn’t see each other. In the caption, he wrote, “How could they have missed each other?

‘El Matador’ traveled to Qatar to accompany his brother Aleksandre Topuria for his bantamweight fight against Bekzat Almakhan, which is set for the prelims. While Ilia’s brother fights in the prelims, Tsarukyan enters the main event against Dan Hooker. So, they naturally share the same roof while staying at the designated UFC hotel. However, if they actually saw each other, would any confrontation happen? Likely not.

Although ‘Akhalkalakets’ has called Topuria a one-trick pony before and more, ahead of UFC Qatar, he has squashed that beef. In a Red Corner MMA interview, the Armenian opened up, “I have no issues with anyone. Neither Ilia nor Hooker. So I can easily meet anyone and have a word with them… I’ll say hello to everyone.” So, going by Tsarukyan’s statement, there likely would’ve been a respectful interaction with competitive tension at best. However, the fans believe otherwise.

As soon as the video started making rounds, UFC fans began assuming that Arman Tsarukyan looked afraid. It’s true that the number one lightweight contender had a very serious face, but netizens still came to the conclusion that he was intimidated, and based on that assumption, they had some reactions too. So, let’s check them out.

Fans react to Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan crossing paths at UFC Qatar

One fan wrote with utmost certainty, “that’s the next fight.” Well, if Arman Tsarukyan actually ends up defeating Dan Hooker, then he would be on the frontline to face Ilia Topuria next. That same sentiment was echoed by another fan, “Illia will face him soon after he finishes Hooker on Sunday.” Following that confident take, another fan took a sarcastic dig at both of their heights and wrote, “They couldn’t see each other bc they are both 5’7”.”

And yes, both lightweights are 5’7” tall, but the Armenian has a bigger reach of 72.5″. Then, another user pointed out, “Arman looks scared,” which might not be the case since the video shows they hadn’t noticed each other. Moreover, Tsarukyan has been calling out Topuria for a long time, and a serious face shouldn’t be confused with him being scared.

In the growing reactions, another fan wrote, “Armenian knew king Illy is there but better he will not see him.” This implied that the number one lightweight contender didn’t want to lock eyes with the champ, knowing the Georgian Spaniard was there to accompany his brother, which might not be the case. However, then came a very interesting comment from a fan who seems to follow the sport in a detailed manner.

The fan wrote, “So when it’s Bobby Green he wants to act like a tough guy but when it’s Ilia he acts like he doesn’t see him.” Here, the user called out Tsarukyan for not being as tough toward Topuria as he was during his altercation with Bobby Green and his team at UFC Austin back in 2023. After that comment, another fan added, “They don’t have any personal rivalry, everyone’s doing this for business,” which again is quite true, as so far both of their digs have been on their professional careers and not on their personal lives.

Well, as Topuria and Tsarukyan missing the chance to lock eyes has become the talk of the town, if they actually shared a face-off, even if it was respectful and not hostile, it would’ve created a buzz that UFC fans would be talking about for months. With that said, do you think if Tsarukyan actually defeats Dan Hooker this weekend, he would go on to face Topuria next? Let us know in the comments section.