Arman Tsarukyan Adds $250,000+ Stakes for Shara Magomedeov With Bold Bet Before Grappling Match

UFC fans are leaving 2025 with one good matchup to watch out for, featuring lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian star is closing the year by headlining a grappling match at Hype FC by taking on none other than UFC’s middleweight prospect Shara Magomedov. But Tsarukyan’s latest move has definitely raised the stakes.

In the UFC, a lower-weight-class fighter taking on someone in a higher-weight-class is unheard of. But in the grappling scene, everything is legal. Remember Demetrious Johnson going viral for beating a heavyweight fighter in a BJJ contest? It’s not surprising to see Arman Tsarukyan taking on Shara Magomedov. In fact, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is so confident that he’ll get the win that he’s willing to shell out money if he loses.

Arman Tsarukyan puts almost a quarter of a million dollars on the line

The Hype FC headliner is taking place in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, in Arman Tsarukyan‘s backyard. He wants to win when he squares off against Shara ‘Bullet’ and believes that he will do it, and guess what? Even his brother has put money on the line for him to win. During the pre-fight face-off event, Tsarukyan dared the Dagestan native to beat him. Because if he does, there will be an expensive gift waiting for the middleweight prospect.

“If tomorrow Shara beats me, I’ll buy him an apartment here in Yerevan,” said a confident Arman Tsarukyan. The lightweight fighter smiled after making that bet, but he wasn’t specific when it came to his promise.

So, let’s take a look at the data regarding the real estate in Yerevan. Certain reports indicate that the average house in the Armenian capital clusters around 60 to 80 sq. meters. In the city centre area, the average price of an apartment can go up to $250,000, while on the outskirts of Yerevan, an average house can cost around $127,000. This indicates that Tsarukyan could be parting ways with a serious amount of money.

Besides, Shara Magomedov is not in the mood for fun and games. Arman Tsarukyan will have to be extra careful with what he’s wishing for because the Dagestan native revealed his intentions ahead of the matchup when he and Tsarukyan got into a verbal back-and-forth.

Tsarukyan vs Magomedov heats up

During the Hype FC press conference, Shara Magomedov claimed that he is taking this matchup as seriously as he takes his UFC fights. This is not a side quest for him and is coming with all guns blazing when he shares the mat with Arman Tsarukyan. “I have different standards. I take this seriously. If you think this is pop-MMA, then I take it personally,” the UFC middleweight told the media.

In response, Arman Tsarukyan took a heavy swipe. The lightweight star criticized Shara Magomedov for not fulfilling what’s asked of him by the promoters of the event. “If you agree with people that you’re flying in but don’t show up, and then say, ‘Pay for my nerves.’ Just buy a ticket and come — you had an agreement with the organization. You claim to be a man,” Tsarukyan replied.

We can clearly see that the rivalry is heating up, and we’ll have to wait and see if Arman Tsarukyan is forced to buy an apartment for Shara Magomedov. It’s rare to see two UFC fighters of different categories competing against each other. So, let us know your thoughts on who wins the grappling contest in the comments section below.