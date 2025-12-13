Arman Tsarukyan Admits What Dana White Has Been Saying All Along Amid UFC 324 Title Snub

The frustration around Arman Tsarukyan hasn’t come from his performances. Inside the cage, he continues to win. Outside, the doors keep closing. When the UFC announced Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for interim gold at UFC 324, the Armenian’s absence spoke louder than any press release. Something beyond rankings was clearly at play, and everyone knew it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For months, Dana White suggested that ‘Ahalkalakets’ understood why things happened the way they did. No grudges or vendettas, only consequences. Tsarukyan chose action over explanation and remained quiet in public. At least, until now. And when the explanation finally arrived, it did not come via a formal interview. It came through a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan’s joke confirms Dana White’s stance

During fight week ahead of UFC Qatar, a video surfaced showing ‘Ahalkalakets’ laughing with his nutritionist. “My nutritionist is bulls—, don’t work with him,” he said, both of them laughing. Then came the line that completely changed the conversation: “CapoNutrition did work this time, 100%. We didn’t miss weight like last time.” That single sentence gently confirmed everything White had implied.

The withdrawal from the Islam Makhachev title bout earlier this year was officially blamed on a back injury. However, behind the scenes, weight issues were always suspected. Arman Tsarukyan didn’t deny the injury here, nor did he have to. By addressing the weight issue indirectly, he addressed the part that mattered most to the UFC.

After all, head honcho White had already drawn the outline. “Arman’s a man. He knows how this played out… we all f—– know,” the UFC CEO said during a recent interview with TheMacLife. And now, Tsarukyan’s joke transformed the outline into a complete picture. No drama. No accusations. Just ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that’s where the irony lies. Since the Makhachev pullout, Arman Tsarukyan has defeated Dan Hooker, made weight cleanly, and remained active. Despite this, he missed out on the possibility of an interim title shot that went to Gaethje and Pimblett. Not because he lacks ability, but because trust, once broken, takes time to rebuild. However, that’s definitely not sitting well with the former champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Islam Makhachev comes out in Tsarukyan’s defense

That lingering frustration hasn’t gone unnoticed inside the division. Islam Makhachev, who knows Arman Tsarukyan‘s game better than most, did not hide his disbelief at how things turned out. From his perspective, the resume still speaks louder than the misstep. ‘Ahalkalakets’ hasn’t been put on hold due to inactivity or decline, but because White is forcing him to wait for something he already believes he deserves.

“Of course, I think Arman should’ve gotten the title shot,” he told Red Corner MMA, making it clear that the snub did not sit well with him. The Dagestani did not present it emotionally. He framed it based on experience. He reminded fans that he once went on a long winning streak before getting his own title shot, and he knew how unforgiving that period can be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had the same period in my career. I had a ten-fight win streak before getting a title shot,” he said. In his opinion, the interim title pairing only extends Arman Tsarukyan’s delay, potentially leaving him watching from the sidelines as others advance in the queue. However, there was no call for chaos or entitlement. Patience is the key.

Makhachev admitted that the situation is difficult but manageable, particularly for someone with Arman Tsarukyan’s skill set. If anything, his comments reframed the snub as a new test—one that measures focus, timing, and the ability to stay ready even when momentum slows.