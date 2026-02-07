Arman Tsarukyan Advised Against Making Bold Move to Capture UFC Title by His Russian ‘Friend’

Arman Tsarukyan has been all over the news lately. From taking shots at fighters to flaunting his luxurious lifestyle, his recent activities on social media have it all. But, amid that, one of his bold desires, to move down and challenge for the UFC featherweight title, has received a blunt response from one of his friends.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tsarukyan hasn’t seemed to be in the UFC’s good books for a title shot lately. Now, instead of sitting and waiting for an opportunity, Tsarukyan suggested moving down to the featherweight division and directly fighting for the title. While that move could surely give an exciting matchup between Tsarukyan and the champ, Alexander Volkanovski, Movsar Evloev believes otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Movsar Evloev shuts down Arman Tsarukyan’s title aspirations with a suggestion

“Better if he fights with [Jean] Silva, until I get the title,” said Movsar Evloev during an interview with Submission Radio. “We train together with Arman. You know, we talk, we are friends. I don’t know. I don’t want to say anything about him, you know, against him. But featherweight title is mine, and I don’t wanna let anybody, you know, even talk about my title.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Evloev’s blunt response to Tsarukyan’s featherweight title aspirations can be understandable, and this comes despite their strong friendship. Similar to Tsarukyan, Evloev has been one of the top contenders in his division. But due to his frequent injuries, the Russian has had long layoffs between his UFC fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, as other contenders like Diego Lopes have been shut down by Alexander Volkanovski in championship fights, Evloev wants to fight for the title next. But before that, the Russian has to overcome Lerone Murphy at UFC London on March 21. With a win in that bout, Evloev would be undeniable for a title fight against Volkanovski.

Amid that, Arman Tsarukyan will have to wait for his opportunity if he moves down to featherweight. But his proposition is surely interesting. As such, even the champion feels the Armenian would be a good addition to their division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Volkanovski likes the idea of “featherweight” Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan’s record in the UFC lightweight division has been impressive, with only two defeats in 12 fights. On top of that, he has a high-level grappling and wrestling fighting style. For which, he stylistically outclasses many of his rivals. And for that reason, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski would be a tough matchup in their division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But yeah, whether he gets to come in and jump straight to the front of the line, I don’t know about that. But it’d be very exciting, obviously a tough challenge for any of us in our division,” said Volkanovski in an interview with Complex.

While the discussions seem very lively, it is still unclear about Tsarukyan’s next move. His last fight in the octagon was against Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar in November 2025. Now, with Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje fighting in a lightweight title unification bout, Tsarukyan is sidelined from the title picture for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

On that note, who do you think the UFC books Tsarukyan against next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!