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Arman Tsarukyan Alleges Dana White & Co.’s Fear Behind UFC Title Shot Delay

Ishan Yadav

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Apr 11, 2026 | 2:14 AM EDT

HomeUFC

Arman Tsarukyan Alleges Dana White & Co.’s Fear Behind UFC Title Shot Delay

Ishan Yadav

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Apr 11, 2026 | 2:14 AM EDT

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Arman Tsarukyan sets sights on replacing Islam Makhachev

Beyond the title shot debate, Tsarukyan has made it clear he sees himself as the next dominant force in the lightweight division and believes that, even at an organizational level, he will be the next top dog as Makhachev’s reign is nearing its end.

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“[Islam] is gonna retire I think in two fights. One-two fights, he’s gone. I’m gonna take over this sport in one year,” Tsarukyan told the Nelk Boys.

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Islam Makhachev holds a 28-1 record and has successfully defended the lightweight title four times, surpassing benchmarks set by BJ Penn and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Tsarukyan’s own résumé at lightweight includes a win over Charles Oliveira and several other high-level opponents, making him a credible successor on paper. However, whether he gets an opportunity to do that is completely up to the UFC.

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Arman Tsarukyan’s title shot may come by the end of the year as he expects, but his behavioral record gives the UFC legitimate reasons to move cautiously and that tension is unlikely to resolve itself before UFC Freedom 250.

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Ishan Yadav

2,875 Articles

Ishan Yadav is a Senior UFC Writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the Breaking News team known for his sharp post-fight coverage and insightful analysis. With a strong editorial instinct and high fight IQ, he skillfully balances the fans' perspective with technical breakdowns to deliver engaging content that resonates throughout the MMA community. His thoughtful takes have gained recognition on platforms like Reddit and from industry insiders, which helped him earn a place in EssentiallySports’ prestigious Journalistic Excellence Program (JEP), our flagship initiative that focuses on refining journalistic skills, enhancing analytical thinking, and deepening sports journalism knowledge through mentorship from seasoned industry veterans. Ishan’s background as a law graduate adds depth to his reporting. He also practiced law after enrolling in the Bar Council. Currently, Ishan is pursuing a Master of Laws in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law, and continues to follow his passion for the sport of combat.

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Gokul Pillai

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