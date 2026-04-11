Arman Tsarukyan Alleges Dana White & Co.’s Fear Behind UFC Title Shot Delay

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Arman Tsarukyan sets sights on replacing Islam Makhachev

Beyond the title shot debate, Tsarukyan has made it clear he sees himself as the next dominant force in the lightweight division and believes that, even at an organizational level, he will be the next top dog as Makhachev’s reign is nearing its end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Islam] is gonna retire I think in two fights. One-two fights, he’s gone. I’m gonna take over this sport in one year,” Tsarukyan told the Nelk Boys.

Islam Makhachev holds a 28-1 record and has successfully defended the lightweight title four times, surpassing benchmarks set by BJ Penn and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Tsarukyan’s own résumé at lightweight includes a win over Charles Oliveira and several other high-level opponents, making him a credible successor on paper. However, whether he gets an opportunity to do that is completely up to the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arman Tsarukyan’s title shot may come by the end of the year as he expects, but his behavioral record gives the UFC legitimate reasons to move cautiously and that tension is unlikely to resolve itself before UFC Freedom 250.