Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas Avoid Brawl at UFC 326 Amid Dana White’s Criticism

“I’m not thrilled with Arman right now,” said UFC CEO Dana White at UFC 326, explaining his unhappiness with the promotion’s lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan over some of his latest “antics.” However, Dana White did not provide any specific details. He only made it clear that a lot of “different reasons” contribute, along with Tsarukyan’s recent brawl at RAF 06 against Georgio Poullas. Sensing his boss White’s anger, the Armenian ignored Poullas perfectly inside the T-Mobile Arena last night.

While UFC 326 focused on the welterweight BMF title rematch between champion Max Holloway and former lightweight Charles Oliveira, fans also watched Arman Tsarukyan and former Ohio State champion Georgio Poullas. Interestingly, the duo faced each other just nine days after their RAF 06 brawl—but avoided another fight this time. On February 28, Tsarukyan and Poullas met inside Arizona’s Mullett Arena at the Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion.

The bout was supposed to be a standard wrestling crossover match, like many other wrestling bouts. However, the match escalated into an MMA-style fight after Poullas reportedly made an illegal move. As a result, ‘Ahalkalakets attacked the Ohio native with punches at the end of the round.

Then, at UFC 326 inside the T-Mobile Arena, the two spotted each other from a distance. Known for his short temper, Tsarukyan nodded at Georgio Poullas, who stood far behind. Recently, a video posted by ‘Spinnin Backfist’ on X had the caption, “We almost had the rematch at UFC 326.”

In the end, a brawl did not break out. The UFC has acted cautiously lately, remembering how Dillon Danis created a scene by getting into a brawl with Islam Makhachev’s team at UFC 322.

A similar situation also occurred at UFC 296 in 2024 between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. This time, fans also expected drama, but nothing happened, which eventually prompted fans to break their silence.

Fans reacted as UFC 326 saw Arman Tsarukyan and Poullas meet without a fight

Arman Tsarukyan’s Brawler’s personality perfectly captures his short-tempered nature. He doesn’t shy away from taking or giving punches, whether it happens on the street, in a hotel lobby, or during walkouts. For instance, at UFC 300 in 2024, ‘Ahalkalakets’ slapped a fan, which led to his suspension for months. One fan highlighted the incident: “He knows to keep it cool, Arman is hot-headed enough to fly into him again.”

It wasn’t just UFC 300. In 2023, the Russian-Armenian got into a brawl with Bobby King (formerly Bobby Green) in Texas during fight week. Because of these incidents, the promotion has stayed cautious, especially Dana White, who has remained on edge regarding Tsarukyan. A fan noted: “Something happened, that’s why Dana was pi–ed.”

Fans also remember that Tsarukyan pulled out of a title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, which reportedly fueled the promotion’s “dislike” toward him. Although last year Dana White clarified he didn’t “dislike” Arman Tsarukyan, recent comments at UFC 326 suggest tensions are rising. Fans were hoping for action: “Would’ve been awesome to watch Arman kick some ass instead of watching that trash event.”

At UFC 326, Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas avoided a brawl, but they are expected to settle their unfinished business at RAF 07 on March 7, even though RAF officials disapproved of their previous fight. A fan commented: “Hope it happens another time.”

The incidents have brought both fighters significant attention and also boosted Georgio Poullas’ profile, as he is lesser-known. A fan joked: “Giorgio knows better than to walk up on him anywhere but with a singlet on with refs and cops around.” Tsarukyan, meanwhile, sat front row with many big names and a bodyguard, prompting another fan to comment: “Dude had a bodyguard. Pu–y.”

Tsarukyan will now compete in another RAF match; however, his hopes for a UFC title shot this year remain uncertain. Dana White still weighs his next fight, and the promotion denied him a title shot at UFC 324. Therefore, it remains unclear whether he will secure a fight by his desired timeline of September or October.

While Tsarukyan continues his PR campaign to gain fame in the American market, it’s still uncertain whether avoiding a brawl will help him get back in Dana White’s good books. What’s your take? Share your thoughts below.