Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas Show the Same Emotion After RAF 6 Brawl

Neither Arman Tsarukyan nor Georgio Poullas is holding back. While most fans focused on UFC Mexico, a brawl erupted during the high-profile freestyle wrestling co-main event at RAF 06, featuring UFC star and collegiate wrestler. The matchup quickly escalated into MMA-style action when Tsarukyan used ground and pound, leaving Poullas bloodied and injured. Now, hours after the incident, both fighters broke their silence.

From the start, Arman Tsarukyan and Poullas sparked an instant rivalry, exchanging verbal jabs and trading barbs. As a result, the matchup grew increasingly physical as both fighters slapped and made aggressive contact, pushing the rules to their limits. The Armenian star accused Georgio Poullas of using illegal moves, but by the end of the round, he lost control and attacked the American wrestler. Now, both fighters express the same intensity after the event.

Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas Comment on RAF 06 Altercation

“F–k around and find out,” wrote Arman Tsarukyan on X, with his fans backing him up and calling Poullas a cheater.

In addition, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, supported Tsarukyan.

During the brawl, ‘Ahalkalakets’ and his team joined the fight, although the chaos did not match the intensity of UFC 229’s Khabib vs. Conor, it still damaged the reputation of the Real American Freestyle promotion.

At the same time, Georgio Poullas shared his side of the story, blaming Tsarukyan for the incident. Meanwhile, while transporting him to the hospital, the collegiate wrestler turned social media personality sent a message to his fans, explaining what actually happened.

“All right, I wanted to send a message to all my fans and supporters,” said Georgio Poullas. “Unfortunately, I was jumped, but as you saw, my 62-year-old dad and both my brothers came to my rescue.”

“That’s the way we were brought up—to fight for each other no matter what. We were outnumbered by like 12 or more, and they came out there, running, fighting with me… To Arman Tsarukyan- you’re a little b–ch… I am still the champ, baby.”

With the event wrapped up, it once again highlighted Arman Tsarukyan’s short-tempered behavior. But even though Poullas tried some dirty moves during the matchup, things could have gotten far worse if the American star had decided to press charges.

The Russian-Armenian had already caused issues with Dana White & Co. because of his hot-headed nature, with incidents notably exposed at UFC 300 and the UFC Qatar event, which made the UFC hesitate to give him a spot on the UFC 311 title shot earlier this year.

Still, despite these looming legal troubles, Merab Dvalishvili now steps in to broker a truce between Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas.

Merab Dvalishvili Steps In to Broker Peace Between Tsarukyan and Poullas

“Joking aside, I was disappointed,” said RAF’s official Eric Biscoff, expressing his dismay over the brawl between Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas’ teams. The incident quickly went viral, capturing the attention of former UFC champs Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, who also attended the match. They left visibly shocked by the chaos, and Dvalishvili even recorded part of it on his phone.

Still, despite the spectacle, Merab Dvalishvili clearly did not like seeing two great wrestlers attack each other in that manner. Later, after the event, Merab Dvalishvili sat down with Georgio Poullas, who asked him what he wanted to see next. Dvalishvili gave a straightforward answer:

“I want you and Arman shake hands and make this rematch happen. And I know you guys must respect each other. It was fun to watch, but now I want to see a winner, because today, we didn’t really see a winner. It was chaos, really crazy things happened after the match… Was fun for me, but we want to now see a winner. I’m not a wrestler, I’m not judging right now.”

Following the brawl, officials are reconsidering Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas’ future in the RAF, as they expressed their displeasure with the fighters’ behavior. For now, only time will tell if the promotion allows them to return. Stay tuned.